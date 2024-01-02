Best meta loadout for Ashika Island in Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 has gained popularity following its integration with Modern Warfare 3, introducing various new elements. The standout feature is the new Urzikstan map, which replaced the Al Mazrah map. Furthermore, this version brings some unique dynamics to the game, such as fresh movement mechanics, weapons, and more. Notable maps, including Ashika Island and Vondel, are still available.

In this evolving meta, players must have the best loadouts to dominate the battlefield. For Ashika Island, the optimal choice is the TAQ Eradicator paired with the WSP-9 SMG.

This article will highlight the best loadout for the aforementioned weapons in Warzone Season 1.

Best TAQ Eradicator loadout attachments for Ashika Island in Warzone Season 1

TAQ Eradicator attachments (Image via Activision and YouTube/coastline)

The TAQ Eradicator is an LMG in Warzone and is currently one of the best weapons in the game. The below-mentioned build will enhance the weapon's performance in terms of damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control while slightly compromising mobility and handling.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: Conquer-70 Long Barrel

Conquer-70 Long Barrel Stock: Tacverte Core Stock

Tacverte Core Stock Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L is the best muzzle attachment for long-range builds as it significantly helps in controlling recoil, increasing bullet velocity, and extending the damage range. Additionally, it muffles gunshots to keep you off the enemy radar.

The Conquer-70 Long Barrel is a long barrel specifically designed for long-range shooting with improved damage, aiming idle sway, range, accuracy, and recoil control.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip is a comfortable foregrip that enhances the gun kick control, aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil, and firing aim stability.

Finally, the FSS Combat Grip and the Tacverte Core Stock are important attachments, making the weapon more stable by improving the firing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control.

Best WSP-9 loadout attachments for Ashika Island in Warzone Season 1

WSP-9 attachments (Image via Activision and YouTube/coastline)

The WSP-9 SMG is one of the premier close-range options in the game. It is difficult to control but has an impressive TTK rating. The included attachments will improve the weapon's performance in terms of recoil control, range, and damage.

Recommended build:

Barrel: WSP Optac Long Barrel

Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Magazine: 50 Round Mag

The WSP Optac Long Barrel is a commando barrel designed to reduce recoil, increase bullet velocity, extend damage range, and improve aiming idle sway.

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop is an underbarrel attachment that significantly improves mobility by increasing aim walking speed, movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

The Marauder Grip is a rubberized rear grip that gives better control to the weapon by enhancing the gun kick control, firing aim stability, and recoil control.

The Nydar Model 2023 optic, paired with the 50-round magazine, not only provides a precise sight picture but also expands ammo capacity by adding more bullets into the chamber.

Best class setup and perks for the meta loadout

Class setup for the meta loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/coastline)

Here is the list of perks and equipment that are best for the meta loadout in Warzone's Ashika Island:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time (Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time)

(Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time) Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand (Reload faster)

(Reload faster) Perk Slot 3: Tempered (Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three)

(Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three) Perk Slot 4: Birdseye (UAVs scan faster and show the heading of the enemy for your squad; also detects ghosted players)

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more Warzone weapon guides.