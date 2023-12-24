Best WSP-9 loadout Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The WSP-9 is a submachine gun (SMG) in Warzone best known for its exceptional mobility and rapid firing rate. This UZI-like weapon stands out as one of the premier close-range options due to its reliability, ease of control, minimal recoil, and commendable time-to-kill rating. It's ideal for aggressive play but also works well as a sniper support weapon.

Configuring the ideal loadout for the WSP-9 might be difficult, given the number of attachment choices. This article seeks to simplify the process by presenting the optimum loadout, including proper attachments, class configuration, and other important information for maximizing the weapon's potential in Warzone.

Best WSP-9 loadout attachments in Warzone

WSP-9 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

The WSP-9 is a solid weapon, and with the specified attachments mentioned below, its performance is enhanced in terms of handling, mobility, and recoil control.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: Hiss Short Light Barrel

Hiss Short Light Barrel Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

Marauder Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Shadowstriker Suppressor is a muzzle attachment that slightly improves accuracy and suppresses gunshots, keeping you off the enemy radar.

The Hiss Short Light Barrel is a lightweight and short barrel that significantly improves mobility and handling by increasing ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and overall sprint speed.

The Marauder Grip is essential for mitigating recoil and staying on target, enhancing gun kick control, firing aim stability, and recoil control.

Using the 40-round mag will increase the ammunition capacity in the chamber. Alternatively, you can opt for the 50-round magazine, though it will slightly compromise mobility.

The DR-6 Handstop is essential in this build because it mitigates the slowness caused by the larger magazine size. This underbarrel attachment improves not just aim walking speed but also ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and overall movement speed.

Best WSP-9 class setup and perks

WSP-9 class setup (image via Activision)

Here is the list of perks and equipment that are best for the WSP-9 loadout in Warzone:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time (Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time)

(Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time) Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand (Reload faster)

(Reload faster) Perk Slot 3: Tempered (Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three)

(Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three) Perk Slot 4: Birdseye (UAVs scan faster and show the heading of the enemy for your squad; also detects ghosted players)

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

How to unlock WSP-9 in Warzone?

The WSP-9 can be unlocked by completing the Armory unlock challenge, which requires reaching account level 25 and then completing three daily challenges. Once accomplished, the aforementioned SMG will be automatically unlocked.

Best secondary to WSP-9 in Warzone

Expand Tweet

The WSP-9 excels in close-range combat but suffers a noticeable drop in performance as distance increases. It is best paired with medium to long-range weapons to maximize its effectiveness. Ideal choices include the BAS-B battle rifle and the Pulemyot 762 LMG. You can also use it as a sniper support when combined with the KATT-AMR sniper rifle. These combinations will offer versatility across all ranges.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more Warzone weapon loadouts.