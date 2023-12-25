Best Holger 26 loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The Holger 26 is a light machine gun (LMG) featured in Call of Duty: Warzone. It stands alongside others that are part of both exclusive Modern Warfare 3 weapons and those that were carried forward from Modern Warfare 2. While the Pulemyot 762 LMG currently dominates the long-range meta, the Holger remains somewhat less favored in its category.

The Holger 26 has decent attributes, including average damage output and rate of fire. Its standout feature lies in its exceptionally low recoil, making it an easily controllable weapon that is suitable for all players. This article will highlight the best loadout for this LMG in Warzone.

Best Holger 26 loadout attachments in Warzone

Holger 26 attachments (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

The Holger 26 is a decent option. When equipped with the attachments mentioned below, its performance in terms of damage, range, accuracy, and recoil is enhanced. However, this comes at the expense of mobility and handling.

Recommended build:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: Holger Factory Barrel

Holger Factory Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Ascent Lord Stock

Ascent Lord Stock Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L serves as the ideal muzzle for the Holger 26, effectively suppressing gunshots to make you invisible on the enemy radar. Simultaneously, it enhances recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range.

Both the Holger Factory Barrel and the Ascent Lord Stock are important attachments for the build as they further improve the bullet velocity, range, recoil control, gun-kick control, aiming idle sway, and firing aim stability.

The Morn-20 Grip is specially designed to obtain superior stability by increasing gun-kick control and aiming idle sway.

Finally, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x stands out as a fan-favorite optic attachment. It is perfect for medium and long-range engagements due to its 2.5x magnification, and thus provides clear visibility.

Best Holger 26 class setup and perks

Holger 26 class setup (Image via Activision)

Here is the list of equipment and perks that are best for the Holger 26 loadout in Warzone:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time (Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time)

(Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time) Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand (Reload faster)

(Reload faster) Perk Slot 3: Tempered (Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three)

(Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three) Perk Slot 4: Birdseye (UAVs scan faster and show the heading of the enemy for your squad, also detects ghosted players)

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

How to unlock Holger 26 in Warzone?

To acquire the Holger 26 in Warzone, you need to play some matches and progress your account to level 25. Once you reach this milestone, you'll gain access to the Armory Unlock Challenge, and unlocking this LMG requires completing daily in-game challenges.

Best secondary to Holger 26 in Warzone

The Holger 26 excels as a medium to long-range engagement weapon, although its effectiveness significantly falls behind in close-range combat. To address this limitation, it is strongly advised to pair it with a formidable SMG.

Currently, the close-range meta is dominated by the WSP Swarm and the Striker, making any of these two SMGs an excellent choice. This combination ensures reliability across diverse ranges, providing greater versatility on the battlefield.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more Warzone weapon loadouts.