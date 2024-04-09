Best FJX Horus loadout Warzone (Season 3)

The best FJX Horus loadout in Warzone Season 3 will help you take down the toughest of opponents in-game. Introduced in the current season, the FJX Horus is a phenomenal SMG and its constantly rising pick rate is a testament to its popularity among the Warzone crowd. This ultra-compact SMG packs quite the punch, and with the right loadout, will soar into the meta-tier weapons in no time.

This article will explore the best FJX Horus loadout you can use in Warzone Season 3. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

Best FJX Horus Warzone loadout Attachment

FJX Horus (Image via Activision)

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Martis Heavy Barrel

Martis Heavy Barrel Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider will drastically reduce your weapon's recoil and provide some of the best handling experiences within the game. Pair it with the Martis Heavy Barrel and the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop to seamlessly negate the weapon's recoil.

Furthermore, our recommended barrel attachment will also provide you with improved range and bullet velocity, allowing you to have a more versatile experience while using this weapon.

Also read: 5 fastest TTK SMGs in Warzone Season 3

The JAK Glassless Optic is our preferred choice of optic, however, you can easily swap it out with your preference. Lastly, 40 Round Mag will provide you with all the necessary firepower needed with this weapon.

Best FJX Horus Warzone Loadout Perks and Equipment

Here are some of the best Perks and Equipment you can pair with the FJX Horus loadout for Warzone Season 3:

Perk 1: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: High Alert

High Alert Perk 4: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock FJX Horus in Warzone

The FJX Horus in Warzone can only be unlocked by completing Sector 8 of the BlackCell Battle Pass for Warzone Season 3.

Best alternative to FJX Horus in Warzone

Renetti (Image via Activision)

Until you unlock the FJX Horus or are looking for an alternative to this weapon, try out the Renetti pistol. Pair it with the JAK Ferocity Carbine conversion kit to transform your handgun into a full-auto weapon.

Pros & Cons of the FJX Horus

Being a new addition, the FJX Horus is quite stronger than other weapons of its class. However, this firearm does have its fair share of flaws. Here's a list of its pros and cons:

Pros Cons Unparalleled mobility in the SMG class Very erratic recoil Best damage in-class Underperforms against Meta-tier weapons.

FAQs on Best FJX Horus Loadouts for Warzone

Q1) Where can you get the FJX Horus?

Answer: The FJX Horus is exclusively available as a Battle Pass reward for Warzone.

Q2) What is the best FJX Horus loadout for MW3 Zombies?

Answer: Here's our recommended loadout specifically tuned for MW3 Zombies:

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Rear Grip: LULL-9M Grip

LULL-9M Grip Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Mag

Q3) What is the best optic for the FJX Horus?

Answer: The JAK Glassless Optic is an ideal option for the FJX Horus loadout.

For more Warzone news and guides, check these links below: