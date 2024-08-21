Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes are out and the mid-season update has a host of weapon buffs and nerfs under its belt. The weapon classes that have been affected the most are the Assault Rifles, and surprisingly the Handguns. But overall, except for the Shotguns, almost all other weapon classes have been targeted in this update.

Some weapons that benefitted from this update are the BAL-27, Rival-9, Striker, and more. Meanwhile, the nerfed weapons include the STG44 and the Static-HV. Overall, there were more buffs than nerfs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

With that said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at all weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

All weapon changes in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded:

Assault Rifles

BAL-27

Max Damage Range increased to 31.75 meters, up from 26.67.

DG-56

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

FR 5.56

Max Damage Range increased to 43.18 meters, up from 38.1.

Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Holger 556

Max Damage Range increased to 41.91 meters, up from 36.83.

MCW

Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 30.48.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 44.45 meters, up from 38.1.

Mid Damage Range increased to 53.34 meters, up from 48.26.

STG44

Max Damage decreased to 32, down from 36.

M16

JAK Patriot Conversion Kit

Max Damage Range increased to 30.48 meters, up from 24.9.

Battle Rifles

BAS-B

Leg and Foot Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

MTZ-762

JAK Heretic Carbine Kit

Max Damage Range increased to 33.02 meters, up from 27.94.

SOA Subverter

Max Damage Range increased to 25.4 meters, up from 20.57.

Submachine Guns

Rival-9

Max Damage Range increased to 15.24 meters, up from 12.7.

Static-HV

Mid Damage decreased to 24, down from 25.

Max Damage Range decreased to 13.97 meters, down from 16.0.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 25.4 meters, down from 30.48.

Mid Damage Range decreased to 35.56 meters, down from 40.64.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.4x.

Leg and Foot Modifiers decreased to .95x, down from 1x.

Striker

Max Damage Range increased to 14.48 meters, up from 12.7.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 26.67 meters, up from 24.13.

Lachmann Shroud

JAK Decimator Conversion Kit

Max Damage Range increased to 13.46 meters, up from 12.44.

Light Machine Guns

Pulemyot 762

Neck Modifier increased to 1.2x, up from 1.1x.

Lower Torso and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Decreased sprint to fire time to 262ms, down from 285ms.

Decreased aim down sight time to 420ms, down from 450ms.

Increased rate of fire to 545rpm, up from 492rpm.

RPK

JAK Cataclysm Conversion Kit

Increased incoming flinch to 0.68n, up from 0.17n.

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 10deg/s, up from 3.6deg/s.

Increased hipfire spread maximum to 14deg/s, up from 9deg/s.

Increased recoil gun kick to 38.60deg/s, up from 23.16deg/s.

Increased horizontal recoil to 23.29deg/s, up from 18.63deg/s.

Increased vertical recoil to 94.08deg/s, up from 56.45deg/s.

Marksman Rifles

DM56

Max Damage Range increased to 43.18 meters, up from 36.83.

MCW 6.8

Increased rate of fire to 353rpm, up from 316rpm.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.2x, up from 1x.

Handguns

P890

Akimbo P890 Rear Grip

Decrease hipfire spread by 20%.

Decrease damage range penalty by 20%.

.50 GS

Akimbo .50 GS Rear Grip

Decreased hipfire spread by 10%.

Decreased damage penalty by 10%.

X12

Akimbo X12 Rear Grip

Removed hipfire spread penalty.

Removed damage range penalty.

Basilisk

Akimbo Basilisk Rear Grip

Decreased hipfire spread by 10%.

Decreased damage penalty by 10%.

FTAC Siege

Akimbo FTAC Siege Rear Grip

Decreased hipfire spread by 20%.

Decreased damage range penalty by 20%.

GS Magna

GS Magna Akimbo Rear Grip

Decreased hipfire spread by 10%.

Decreased damage penalty by 10%.

9mm Daemon

Akimbo 9mm Daemon Rear Grip

Decreased hipfire spread by 10%.

Decreased damage penalty by 10%.

X13 Auto

Akimbo X13 Rear Grip

Decreased hipfire spread by 40%.

Decreased damage range penalty by 20%.

That covers all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. It is clear that the primary objective of the update was to bring balance to the game as both the STG44 and the Static-HV have been dominant in the shooter since their addition. Apart from these two weapons, the rest received significant buffs and it certainly seems like the meta in Warzone is about to change.

