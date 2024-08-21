Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New modes, events, personal records, and more

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes have officially arrived. The mid-season update for the CoD battle royale has brought some major changes before the game goes into Season 6. From getting a brand new end-of-match accolade to a new Resurgence mode, there is a lot to explore. Warzone has also introduced brand new gameplay features like the Elite Contracts and the Recon Flyover.
To learn more about the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes, read below.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes
Here are all the changes done to Warzone after the Season 5 Reloaded update:
PERFORMANCE
» URZIKSTAN «
- We’ve made adjustments to world geometry to slightly improve content streaming.
MODES
Supreme Resurgence
- Supreme is all about skills. No need to worry about building a loadout here, we’ve crafted it for you.
- In this mode variant, players will find top-of-the-line ground loot:
- Only Epic or Legendary items made the cut
Noncompetitive items removed:
- Mines, Shock Stick, Drones, etc.
Custom-built weapons from the past year:
- FJX Horus, STG44, Kar98k, Superi 46, SVA 545, etc.
Custom-built nostalgic weapons:
- RPK, TAQ-56, Fennec 45, Cronen Squall, etc.
All weapons are wrapped up in the most desirable camos:
- Super Slick, Orion, Interstellar, Borealis, Mercury, etc.
- Longer countdown but actions reduce it twice as fast
- Win a Supreme match to earn the unique “Spilled Beans” weapon camo
- Only available on Rebirth Quads
GENERAL
Call of Duty Endowment
- C.O.D.E. Bowl Flyover.
- Look to the skies starting 8/21 across all Warzone maps for a special message from the Call of Duty Endowment!
- C.O.D.E. Bowl V Presented by USAA.
- Earn up to four in-game rewards for tuning in 8/28 to the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl V broadcast on Call of Duty’s Twitch and YouTube following Call of Duty: NEXT.
Personal Records New End of Match Accolade
- Victory just got a whole lot sweeter! When you win a match of Battle Royale, you’ll now earn a special Accolade if you surpass your personal kill record. For this Accolade only, we’re hitting the reset button with Season 5 Reloaded—everyone starts fresh (but don’t worry, your Combat Records remain untouched).
- We’re eager to develop this feature further with your input, so get ready to screenshot and brag about your achievements!
GAMEPLAY
» ALL MAPS | ALL MODES «
Elite Contracts New System
- Elite contracts are an evolution of the classic contract system, offering a greater challenge for a greater reward.
- Players can expect the same objectives with a considerable reduction (35%) in time to complete them.
In addition to normal contract rewards, they also drop:
- $1,500 per player
- 80% more experience
- An Elite Cache containing one of the following
- Foresight Killstreak
- Advanced UAV Killstreak
- Specialist Perk Package
- Redacted Weapon
Additional details:
- 7% of available contracts will become Elite
- The game may spawn additional Elite contracts throughout the match
- Any contract can become Elite except for Most Wanted
- In Ranked Play, the Elite Cache drops a Legendary Weapon instead of the 4 other normal rewards
- This feature will be disabled in World Series of Warzone
Recon Flyover New Public Event
- This new public event spawns 2 large waves of Advanced UAVs over highly populated areas revealing anyone in their path.
- Players near these Advanced UAVs are tracked live in the tac-map and minimap. Players must venture outside of the effect radius in order to stop being tracked.
- Ghost and Counter UAVs do not counter the effect of this event.
- Timing:
- In Battle Royale, the public event can occur during circle 4.
- In Resurgence, the public event can occur during circle 2.
ADJUSTED
» ALL MAPS | RESURGENCE «
- Scavenger Contract
- Contract duration has been decreased to 2m30s, down from 4m.
- Bounty Contest
- Chances of happening have been reduced to leave room for Recon Flyover.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with Trophy Systems causing Bunker Buster to become unusable for the duration of a match.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to fall from higher than intended without taking damage.
- Fixed an issue preventing the Most Wanted progress indicator from being reduced when opening crates.
- Fixed an issue preventing Ammo Depots from appearing on the map.
- Fixed an issue causing certain shotgun ammunition attachments to use AR/LMG ammo instead of shotgun ammo.
- Fixed a rare issue that would cause the Runaway Train public event to happen when the train was too far for players to reach.
- Fixed an issue causing the 2x multiplier banner on the tac-map to persist after the Contractor public event has ended.
That covers everything you need to know about Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.
Check out our other Call of Duty-related news and guides:
- MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded pre-load size on PC (Battle.net)
- Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded release countdown
- Warzone Mobile Season 5 Reloaded: Everything we know