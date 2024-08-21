  • home icon
  Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New modes, events, personal records, and more

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New modes, events, personal records, and more

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Aug 21, 2024 14:51 GMT
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes have arrived (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes have officially arrived. The mid-season update for the CoD battle royale has brought some major changes before the game goes into Season 6. From getting a brand new end-of-match accolade to a new Resurgence mode, there is a lot to explore. Warzone has also introduced brand new gameplay features like the Elite Contracts and the Recon Flyover.

To learn more about the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes, read below.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Warzone after the Season 5 Reloaded update:

PERFORMANCE

» URZIKSTAN «

  • We’ve made adjustments to world geometry to slightly improve content streaming.

MODES

Supreme Resurgence

  • Supreme is all about skills. No need to worry about building a loadout here, we’ve crafted it for you.
  • In this mode variant, players will find top-of-the-line ground loot:
  • Only Epic or Legendary items made the cut
Noncompetitive items removed:

  • Mines, Shock Stick, Drones, etc.

Custom-built weapons from the past year:

  • FJX Horus, STG44, Kar98k, Superi 46, SVA 545, etc.

Custom-built nostalgic weapons:

  • RPK, TAQ-56, Fennec 45, Cronen Squall, etc.

All weapons are wrapped up in the most desirable camos:

  • Super Slick, Orion, Interstellar, Borealis, Mercury, etc.
  • Longer countdown but actions reduce it twice as fast
  • Win a Supreme match to earn the unique “Spilled Beans” weapon camo
  • Only available on Rebirth Quads

GENERAL

Call of Duty Endowment

  • C.O.D.E. Bowl Flyover.
  • Look to the skies starting 8/21 across all Warzone maps for a special message from the Call of Duty Endowment!
  • C.O.D.E. Bowl V Presented by USAA.
  • Earn up to four in-game rewards for tuning in 8/28 to the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl V broadcast on Call of Duty’s Twitch and YouTube following Call of Duty: NEXT.

Personal Records New End of Match Accolade

  • Victory just got a whole lot sweeter! When you win a match of Battle Royale, you’ll now earn a special Accolade if you surpass your personal kill record. For this Accolade only, we’re hitting the reset button with Season 5 Reloaded—everyone starts fresh (but don’t worry, your Combat Records remain untouched).
  • We’re eager to develop this feature further with your input, so get ready to screenshot and brag about your achievements!

GAMEPLAY

» ALL MAPS | ALL MODES «

Elite Contracts New System

  • Elite contracts are an evolution of the classic contract system, offering a greater challenge for a greater reward.
  • Players can expect the same objectives with a considerable reduction (35%) in time to complete them.

In addition to normal contract rewards, they also drop:

  • $1,500 per player
  • 80% more experience
  • An Elite Cache containing one of the following
  • Foresight Killstreak
  • Advanced UAV Killstreak
  • Specialist Perk Package
  • Redacted Weapon

Additional details:

  • 7% of available contracts will become Elite
  • The game may spawn additional Elite contracts throughout the match
  • Any contract can become Elite except for Most Wanted
  • In Ranked Play, the Elite Cache drops a Legendary Weapon instead of the 4 other normal rewards
  • This feature will be disabled in World Series of Warzone

Recon Flyover New Public Event

  • This new public event spawns 2 large waves of Advanced UAVs over highly populated areas revealing anyone in their path.
  • Players near these Advanced UAVs are tracked live in the tac-map and minimap. Players must venture outside of the effect radius in order to stop being tracked.
  • Ghost and Counter UAVs do not counter the effect of this event.
  • Timing:
  • In Battle Royale, the public event can occur during circle 4.
  • In Resurgence, the public event can occur during circle 2.

ADJUSTED

» ALL MAPS | RESURGENCE «

  • Scavenger Contract
  • Contract duration has been decreased to 2m30s, down from 4m.
  • Bounty Contest
  • Chances of happening have been reduced to leave room for Recon Flyover.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue with Trophy Systems causing Bunker Buster to become unusable for the duration of a match.
  • Fixed an issue allowing players to fall from higher than intended without taking damage.
  • Fixed an issue preventing the Most Wanted progress indicator from being reduced when opening crates.
  • Fixed an issue preventing Ammo Depots from appearing on the map.
  • Fixed an issue causing certain shotgun ammunition attachments to use AR/LMG ammo instead of shotgun ammo.
  • Fixed a rare issue that would cause the Runaway Train public event to happen when the train was too far for players to reach.
  • Fixed an issue causing the 2x multiplier banner on the tac-map to persist after the Contractor public event has ended.

That covers everything you need to know about Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.

