Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New modes, events, personal records, and more

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes have officially arrived. The mid-season update for the CoD battle royale has brought some major changes before the game goes into Season 6. From getting a brand new end-of-match accolade to a new Resurgence mode, there is a lot to explore. Warzone has also introduced brand new gameplay features like the Elite Contracts and the Recon Flyover.

To learn more about the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes, read below.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Warzone after the Season 5 Reloaded update:

PERFORMANCE

» URZIKSTAN «

We’ve made adjustments to world geometry to slightly improve content streaming.

MODES

Supreme Resurgence

Supreme is all about skills. No need to worry about building a loadout here, we’ve crafted it for you.

In this mode variant, players will find top-of-the-line ground loot:

Only Epic or Legendary items made the cut

Trending

Noncompetitive items removed:

Mines, Shock Stick, Drones, etc.

Custom-built weapons from the past year:

FJX Horus, STG44, Kar98k, Superi 46, SVA 545, etc.

Custom-built nostalgic weapons:

RPK, TAQ-56, Fennec 45, Cronen Squall, etc.

All weapons are wrapped up in the most desirable camos:

Super Slick, Orion, Interstellar, Borealis, Mercury, etc.

Longer countdown but actions reduce it twice as fast

Win a Supreme match to earn the unique “Spilled Beans” weapon camo

Only available on Rebirth Quads

GENERAL

Call of Duty Endowment

C.O.D.E. Bowl Flyover.

Look to the skies starting 8/21 across all Warzone maps for a special message from the Call of Duty Endowment!

C.O.D.E. Bowl V Presented by USAA.

Earn up to four in-game rewards for tuning in 8/28 to the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl V broadcast on Call of Duty’s Twitch and YouTube following Call of Duty: NEXT.

Personal Records New End of Match Accolade

Victory just got a whole lot sweeter! When you win a match of Battle Royale, you’ll now earn a special Accolade if you surpass your personal kill record. For this Accolade only, we’re hitting the reset button with Season 5 Reloaded—everyone starts fresh (but don’t worry, your Combat Records remain untouched).

We’re eager to develop this feature further with your input, so get ready to screenshot and brag about your achievements!

Expand Tweet

GAMEPLAY

» ALL MAPS | ALL MODES «

Elite Contracts New System

Elite contracts are an evolution of the classic contract system, offering a greater challenge for a greater reward.

Players can expect the same objectives with a considerable reduction (35%) in time to complete them.

In addition to normal contract rewards, they also drop:

$1,500 per player

80% more experience

An Elite Cache containing one of the following

Foresight Killstreak

Advanced UAV Killstreak

Specialist Perk Package

Redacted Weapon

Additional details:

7% of available contracts will become Elite

The game may spawn additional Elite contracts throughout the match

Any contract can become Elite except for Most Wanted

In Ranked Play, the Elite Cache drops a Legendary Weapon instead of the 4 other normal rewards

This feature will be disabled in World Series of Warzone

Recon Flyover New Public Event

This new public event spawns 2 large waves of Advanced UAVs over highly populated areas revealing anyone in their path.

Players near these Advanced UAVs are tracked live in the tac-map and minimap. Players must venture outside of the effect radius in order to stop being tracked.

Ghost and Counter UAVs do not counter the effect of this event.

Timing:

In Battle Royale, the public event can occur during circle 4.

In Resurgence, the public event can occur during circle 2.

ADJUSTED

» ALL MAPS | RESURGENCE «

Scavenger Contract

Contract duration has been decreased to 2m30s, down from 4m.

Bounty Contest

Chances of happening have been reduced to leave room for Recon Flyover.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with Trophy Systems causing Bunker Buster to become unusable for the duration of a match.

Fixed an issue allowing players to fall from higher than intended without taking damage.

Fixed an issue preventing the Most Wanted progress indicator from being reduced when opening crates.

Fixed an issue preventing Ammo Depots from appearing on the map.

Fixed an issue causing certain shotgun ammunition attachments to use AR/LMG ammo instead of shotgun ammo.

Fixed a rare issue that would cause the Runaway Train public event to happen when the train was too far for players to reach.

Fixed an issue causing the 2x multiplier banner on the tac-map to persist after the Contractor public event has ended.

That covers everything you need to know about Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.

Check out our other Call of Duty-related news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback