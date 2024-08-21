All Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded bundles: Everything we know

Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded continue their trend of creatively designed bundles, offering a mix of unique and eye-catching cosmetics as the mid-season update approaches. The developers consistently deliver exciting in-game content, and this time they've teamed up with the popular franchise The Crow to release an exclusive bundle inspired by the movie's main character. The bundle features his signature trench coat, inky face markings, and a range of themed in-game cosmetics.
This article will provide a detailed overview of the bundles players can expect in Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded.
All new bundles in Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded explored
The content drop blog has covered nearly all the crucial details and additions that will be featured in this mid-season update. Bundles are a major highlight, with the blog mentioning a range of exciting themes—from cat-inspired to rockstar styles—offering something for everyone to get hyped about.
Details about most bundles are currently unavailable, with only their names listed. However, three bundles have been detailed properly with the items they will contain.
Below is a list of all the bundles that will be offered in Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded:
- Horseman Leviathan Tracer Pack
- Scumbag Cat Tracer Pack
- Beast Batallion: Drac Tracer Pack
- SlowMo Tracer Pack
- Tracer Pack: The Crow Operator Bundle
- Tracer Pack: Ghost Punk Pro Pack
- Playmaker Pack
- Slug-themed bundle (Speculation)
Tracer Pack: The Crow Operator Bundle
The Crow Operator bundle will feature two operator skins, two weapon blueprints, and additional in-game cosmetics. While the price isn't mentioned, it’s likely to be set at 2800 CP since it includes two operator skins.
Included items:
- “The Crow” Operator Skin
- “Mono-Crowmatic” Operator Skin
- “Wrong Made Right” Finishing Move
- “Inked Vengeance” Kastov 762 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint
- “Hollow Gaze” Lockwood 680 shotgun Weapon Blueprint
- “Vengeance Unleashed” Calling Card
- “Brilliantly Broken” or “Dead Man Walking” Loading Screen
- “Put the Wrong Things Right” and “Inked Pair” Large Decal
- “Black Blood” Emblem, and “Katana” Weapon Charm
Tracer Pack: Ghost Punk Pro Pack
The Ghost Punk bundle transforms the fan-favorite Ghost character into a funky rockstar. It is complete with a red mohawk, a studded denim vest with shoulder spikes, and patchwork plaid pants, giving the character a standout look in lobbies.
The exact price isn't mentioned, but it is expected to be around 2,800 CP, as it includes several items and, most importantly, 2400 CP that you can use on your next purchase.
The bundle includes the following items:
- “Ghost Punk” Operator Skin
- “The Anarchist” BAL-27 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint
- “Nonconformity” M4 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint
- “P*** Off” animated Calling Card
- “No Future” animated Emblem
- “Watcha’ Lookin’ At, Punk?” Emblem
- “Not Dead Yet” Weapon Charm
- “Another Publicity Stunt” Loading Screen
Playmaker Pack
The Playmaker bundle gives off a royal vibe with its golden Operator skin, featuring a crown on the head. The vest, belt, and every accessory included in the skin are all adorned in gold.
This bundle is expected to be priced at 2,800 CP and includes the following items:
- “Royal Blooded” Operator Skin
- “Water Gun” Bruen MK9 LMG Weapon Blueprint
- “Radioactive” Striker 9 SMG Weapon Blueprint
- “Aurora” MTZ-556 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint
- “Dropping in Hot” and “Baited” animated Calling Cards
- “Gulag Pro” Sticker
- “Res Pls” Emblem
- 1 Hour Double Player XP Token
- 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token
The Slug-themed bundle is speculative, as there hasn't been any official information about it. However, the blog post featured an image of an operator gliding with a slug-faced skin, which has never been seen before. Since this skin was showcased in the image, there is a high chance that a unique bundle, not mentioned in the Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded content blog, could be released.
