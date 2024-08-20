Black Ops 6 Zombies early access is reportedly not happening

Players looking forward to getting Black Ops 6 Zombies early access might be left disappointed, according to a new update. It looks like Black Ops 6 Zombies early access is not happening, going by new intel from a reliable insider on social media, based on information revealed by a Call of Duty YouTuber. Early leaks from months ago suggested that Activision was considering giving players early access to Black Ops 6 Zombies alongside the Campaign mode.

This article will mention key details on the brand new rumor on Black Ops 6 Zombies early access ahead of the game's global release on October 25, 2024.

Note: Players are advised to take early rumors and speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

Black Ops 6 Zombies early access reportedly not coming at all

Trusted insider account @MargwaNetwork recently shared a post on X while claiming that Black Ops 6 Zombies early access might not be happening at all as a pre-order bonus for players. This new update is based on a YouTuber named @CodeNamePizza, who was reportedly told by Treyarch developers that there's no early access for Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Since the last few months, many rumors have hinted at a Black Ops 6 Zombies early access pre-order bonus. The first report was revealed by Windows Central last year, claiming that Activision was toying with the idea of giving exclusive early access to Black Ops 6 Zombies for weeks, alongside the single-player Campaign experience.

Although the insider, in the post above, has emphasized the latest update as official news, it has yet to be confirmed by Activision and Treyarch. Hence, one should take everything with a grain of salt unless there comes a proper announcement on Black Ops 6 early access content.

Players may not get early access to Black Ops 6 Zombies as opposed to previous rumors and leaked reports that suggested otherwise (Image via Activision)

If the latest rumor is true, it will be a major setback for the fans who were looking forward to Black Ops 6 Zombies early access to get a taste of round-based gameplay. Past rumors suggested that Liberty Falls would be the map available during the early access period as a pre-order bonus for Black Ops 6. Liberty Falls is one of the two round-based Zombies maps in the game, with the other area being Terminus Island.

Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay reveal happening soon

Call of Duty Zombies lovers will witness the first official gameplay from Black Ops 6 Zombies next week during the CoD Next event on August 28, 2024.

Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay will be revealed during CoD Next this month (Image via Activision)

The upcoming event will showcase an extended gameplay from Liberty Falls map of Black Ops 6 Zombies. Content creators will be seen exploring the area and the newly introduced Omnimovement live during the event.

CoD Next will be available on all the official social media channels of Call of Duty when it goes live.

