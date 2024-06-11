All Black Ops 6 Zombies maps at launch

CoD Black Ops 6 Zombies was finally revealed recently during the Xbox Showcase event on June 9. The deep-dive session unleashed tons of details on what to expect from the epic return of the round-based zombies experience in the upcoming game. While more intel is yet to be shared by developers, they have confirmed the number of zombies maps BO6 players will see at launch.

This article will detail everything players need to know about the Black Ops 6 Zombies maps coming at launch later this year.

CoD Black Ops 6 Zombies to feature two round-based zombies maps at launch

Treyarch's team has confirmed that Black Ops 6 Zombies will get two round-based zombies maps on day one. The two maps are called Liberty Falls and Terminus. Previous rumors had suggested that Liberty Falls would be based on West Virginia while Terminus would have an underground prison. The recent reveal at Xbox Showcase has now confirmed those rumors.

Below is a detailed description of both the round-based zombies maps arriving in Black Ops 6:

Liberty Falls: It's set in the Appalachian Mountains in West Virginia - a small town where an ether incursion has occurred. The map features places like a bowling alley, comic shop, and more. Set in the daytime, the area is easy to navigate.

Terminus: This area is a remote prison island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. It's dark and broody with a complex map design focusing on nighttime. Under the game's lore, it's known as "Blacksite 13".

A still from BO6 Zombies gameplay shown during the Xbox Showcase event (Image via Activision)

For those unaware, the two maps were previously codenamed Garnet and Quartz ever since the early leaks surfaced online. Now that they have officially been revealed in-game, players will be looking forward to experiencing them on the launch day.

According to unspecified rumors, one of the two round-based zombies maps might be available during the early access period of Black Ops 6 weeks before release. Treyarch's game is set for an official global debut on October 25, 2024.

