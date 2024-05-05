All CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies leaks: Round-based maps, gameplay features, pre-order details, and more

CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies is yet to be officially revealed but the constant flow of leaks has kept the buzz going ahead of an actual announcement. Despite their best efforts, developers at Treyarch have somehow failed to prevent major details from surfacing online when it comes to key intel on expected gameplay features in Black Ops 5 Zombies, pre-order plans, round-based maps, and other elements.

This article will discuss the major details leaked so far on CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies, which is codenamed Cerberus.

Note: Players must take early leaks, rumors, and speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

All the latest leaks on CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies

CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies is expected to bring back round-based zombies mode (Image via Activision)

Last year it was revealed that CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 will bring back round-based zombies mode. This naturally implies means players will also get round-based zombies maps at launch. As of now, there are two round-based maps rumored to appear in CoD 2024 Zombies when it releases. While one map is codenamed Garnet, the other map's codename is Quartz.

Below are some crucial details compiled from the leaked intel on the two round-based zombies maps for CoD 2024:

Garnet

A city map with its setting based on West Virginia; likely to be Liberty Falls.

There's a church, bank, and police tape.

High wire ascending similar to Mauer der Toten.

Quartz

An island map with an elevator that leads to an underground prison and lab; likely to be Terminus Island.

Features an activable and aimable Deck Cannon trap on a large ship.

Speaking of other gameplay features, Black Ops 5 Zombies is also rumored to bring back the GobbleGum system. This feature was originally introduced in 2015's Black Ops 3.

GobbleGums are special unlockable and consumable items that grant players specific abilities, extra bonuses, or effects.

Some unconfirmed rumors have suggested that CoD 2024 might include an open-world zombie experience with a round-based format, similar to Black Ops Cold War. Treyarch's last title featured a traditional mode and an Outbreak mode that required players to extract successfully after completing certain objectives.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies pre-order and early access leaks so far

A reliable leaker and data miner known as @Vondyispog shared an interesting schedule for CoD 2024 a few weeks ago. This schedule also featured an expected reveal window of Black Ops 5 Zombies and its early access period.

CoD 2024 will have an early access period for Zombies for the first time (Image via Activision)

Below is an expected reveal schedule for CoD 2024, including the Zombies mode, according to @Vondyispog's prediction.

CoD 2024 game announcement: Mid-May

Mid-May Worldwide reveal: Late May

Late May Campaign reveal: June 9 (Xbox Showcase event)

June 9 (Xbox Showcase event) Multiplayer reveal: Early August

Early August Zombies reveal: Mid-August

Mid-August Multiplayer Beta: Early September

Early September Campaign Early Access: Late September

Late September Zombies Early Access: Early October

Early October Game release: October 25

The Zombies mode will be available for early access to players ahead of launch for the first time with CoD 2024. Activision is rumored to consider this decision alongside giving traditional early access to the Campaign to players who will pre-order the game.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies will reportedly offer one of two round-based maps as a pre-order bonus (Image via Activision)

It implies that fans will be able to enjoy weeks of zombie content from Treyarch's new title even before the main release.

Speaking of pre-order bonuses in Black Ops 5 Zombies, it's expected to offer 1 round-based zombies map during the early access period. At launch, CoD 2024 is likely to reveal a total of two round-based maps.

That's pretty much all there is to know about the crucial leaks for Call of Duty 2024 Zombies as of now. The first look of the game will be fully unveiled next month on June 9, during the Xbox Showcase event by Microsoft and publisher Activision.

For more news and latest updates on CoD 2024 Zombies, keep following Sportskeeda.