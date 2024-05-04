All CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 leaks: Weapons, gameplay, Zombies, and more

The past few months have been filled with an astonishing amount of leaks on CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 weapons, gameplay, zombies, and various other features. It can be hard for fans to keep track of all the new rumors and leaked intel in such a situation.

However, for those worrying regarding what to expect from Treyarch's next FPS premium which is codenamed Cerberus, this article will mention all the latest leaks and details revealed so far on CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 based on trusted insiders and datamined files.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks with a grain of salt unless officially confirmed by the developers.

All the latest leaks on CoD 2024 Black Ops 5

While there have been various leaked reports surfacing online regarding CoD 2024, a reliable insider @Vondyispog recently shared a massive update on the expected weapons in Black Ops 5. Based on the scooper's intel, below is a complete list of weapons rumored to appear in CoD 2024 Black Ops 5:

Assault Rifles:

Kastov 74 (AK-74)

FTAC Light (AR-18)

Krig C (CETME Model L)

M16 (M16A2)

M4-S (Colt Model 723)

R-2 (RM2)

SA87 (L85A1)

SR-8 (SAR-80)

VAP 9 (AS Val)

Submachine Guns:

AMR9 (Colt Model 635)

FMG9 (PP-90)

Kastov-M (Gepard PDW)

Lachmann Sub (MP5)

MD-97L (IMBEL MD1)

Raptor-9 (FAMAE SAF)

VAP 2 (SR-2 Veresk)

VAP 3 (SR3 VIKHR)

VCAR (Grendel R31)

Marksman Rifles:

CAMRS (IMI Romat)

Kastov 97 (AEK-971)

Lienna 550 (SG-550)

MK-18 (M16 Mk12 SPR)

Tempus Torrent (SR-25)

VAP-M (VSS Vintore)

Battle Rifles:

C58 (CETME Model C)

Kastov 73 (AEK-973)

Lienna 57 (SG 542)

TAQ-F (FAL)

Sniper Rifles:

Kastov-M (Dragunov)

LW3 - Tundra (L96A1)

Ratio-H (PGM Hecate II)

Ratio-P (PGM Ultima Ratio)

Light Machine Guns:

IP 545 (PU-21)

LRC-308 (AR-10)

SAW-H (KSP-58)

SAW-L (KSP-58D)

Shotguns:

M500 (Mossberg 500)

OCP500 (Bullpop Mossberg 500)

Olympia (Rottweil Skeet Olympia 72)

Roku 360 (USAS 12)

Super Short (Remington 11)

Pistols:

Dianolli (Beretta M9)

GP13 Auto (Stretchkin APS)

Lach-30 (Grendel P30)

Lach-45 (USP-45)

Lach-9 (ISP-9)

Sykov (Makarov)

TAQ Handheld (Five-Seven)

Launchers:

LAW (M72)

Panzerfaust (Panzerfaust 3)

Stinger (FIM-92 Stinger)

Melee Weapons:

Breaching Tool

Hunting Knife

Scout Knife

CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 leaked gameplay features

CoD 2024 is expected to be released later this year in October. (Image via Activision)

Speaking of gameplay changes and new features, CoD 2024 is rumored to bring the following elements upon its release based on @BobNetworkUK's leaks on X.

Using humans as a shield

Shooting while diving

Gunsmith

Increased Stamina

Longer Tac Sprint

Moreover, the list of Perks in the Multiplayer mode of the upcoming game was also leaked a few weeks ago. Here are all the rumored Perks in Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops 5:

Ante Up

Battle Hardened

Bomb Squad

Bounty Hunter

Cold-Blooded

Dexterity

Double Time

Fast Hands

Flex

Focus

Ghost

Grave Robber

Hardline

Heavy Metal

Huntmaster

Hustle

Ninja

Operative

Overclock

Overkill

Primed

Quick Fix

Restock

Scavenger

Shrapnel

Spotter

Stalker

Strong Arm

Survivor

Underkill

CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies, Multiplayer Beta, pre-order, and early access leaks so far

Treyarch's next major FPS installment is expected to bring back round-based zombies mode which was last seen in 2020's Black Ops Cold War. Not to mention there are two round-based zombies maps expected for the launch. While one is rumored to be a city map, the other is likely going to be a prison-based map.

CoD 2024 Zombies will bring back a round-based zombies gameplay experience. (Image via Activision)

Coming to Black Ops 5 pre-order content, it's been revealed by @Vondyispog that the game will offer its different modes for early access to players who pre-order the title ahead of launch. Below is an expected schedule for Black Ops 5 reveal and early access, including the Multiplayer Beta.

CoD 2024 game announcement: Mid May

Mid May Worldwide reveal: Late May

Late May Campaign reveal: June 9 (Xbox Showcase event)

June 9 (Xbox Showcase event) Multiplayer reveal: Early August

Early August Zombies reveal: Mid August

Mid August Multiplayer Beta: Early September

Early September Campaign Early Access: Late September

Late September Zombies Early Access: Early October

Early October Game Release: October 25

As opposed to the traditional format, Activision is expected to provide early access for zombies mode as well as the single-player campaign.

CoD 2024 will reportedly offer early access to zombies mode weeks ahead of the main launch. (Image via Activision)

When it comes to pre-order bonuses, CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 is rumored to offer Frank Woods as a playable Operator in the existing installment MW3, possibly by next month. The popular character was last seen in Black Ops Cold War.

That's pretty much everything there is to know on major leaks for CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 right now. It will be fully revealed next month during the Xbox Showcase event by Microsoft and Activision.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.