CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War weapons leaked

The full weapons list from CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War has reportedly been leaked ahead of schedule. A trusted insider on social media recently shared details of all the guns and melee weapons that players can expect in Treyarch's upcoming new Call of Duty premium. While there has been no official reveal from publisher Activision as of this writing, the leaks continue to pop up online.

This article will mention the details that players need to know regarding the leaked weapons from CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, and claims with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

All weapons from CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War reportedly leaked

Reliable CoD scooper and insider @Vondyispog recently shared a long X thread outlining the datamined intel from CoD 2024, mentioning the names of all the weapons expected to appear in Black Ops Gulf War. He also pointed out that the list is unconfirmed for now and parts of it may change before the game's release.

CoD 2024 is expected to be revealed by the end of next month (Image via Activision)

With that being said, here's the complete list of all the leaked weapons from CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War:

Assault Rifles

Kastov 74 (AK-74)

FTAC Light (AR-18)

Krig C (CETME Model L)

M16 (M16A2)

M4-S (Colt Model 723)

R-2 (RM2)

SA87 (L85A1)

SR-8 (SAR-80)

VAP 9 (AS Val)

Submachine Guns

AMR9 (Colt Model 635)

FMG9 (PP-90)

Kastov-M (Gepard PDW)

Lachmann Sub (MP5)

MD-97L (IMBEL MD1)

Raptor-9 (FAMAE SAF)

VAP 2 (SR-2 Veresk)

VAP 3 (SR3 VIKHR)

VCAR (Grendel R31)

Battle Rifles

C58 (CETME Model C)

Kastov 73 (AEK-973)

Lienna 57 (SG 542)

TAQ-F (FAL)

Marksman Rifles

CAMRS (IMI Romat)

Kastov 97 (AEK-971)

Lienna 550 (SG-550)

MK-18 (M16 Mk12 SPR)

Tempus Torrent (SR-25)

VAP-M (VSS Vintore)

Sniper Rifles

Kastov-M (Dragunov)

LW3 - Tundra (L96A1)

Ratio-H (PGM Hecate II)

Ratio-P (PGM Ultima Ratio)

Light Machine Guns

IP 545 (PU-21)

LRC-308 (AR-10)

SAW-H (KSP-58)

SAW-L (KSP-58D)

Shotguns

M500 (Mossberg 500)

OCP500 (Bullpop Mossberg 500)

Olympia (Rottweil Skeet Olympia 72)

Roku 360 (USAS 12)

Super Short (Remington 11)

Pistols

Dianolli (Beretta M9)

GP13 Auto (Stretchkin APS)

Lach-30 (Grendel P30)

Lach-45 (USP-45)

Lach-9 (ISP-9)

Sykov (Makarov)

TAQ Handheld (Five-Seven)

Launchers

LAW (M72)

Panzerfaust (Panzerfaust 3)

Stinger (FIM-92 Stinger)

Melee Weapons

Breaching Tool

Hunting Knife

Scout Knife

As stated earlier, fans must take this list with a grain of salt since there's been no official announcement for Call of Duty 2024 yet.

For more news on CoD 2024, do follow Sportskeeda.