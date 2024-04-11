Treyarch is reportedly using CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War assets in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Treyarch Studios is apparently using CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War assets for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. This update comes from a reliable scooper who recently spotted several leaked game files based on its upcoming Call of Duty premium. The studio has also worked on the ongoing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode for the latest installment from Activision.

This article attempts to determine how CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War assets are being used in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War assets are getting used in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, claims insider

Reputed CoD leaker HeyImAlaix recently shared a post on social media platform X. While disclosing a snippet from leaked game files, he shared that Treyarch is using CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War models for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. For those unaware, a codename called t10, highlighted in the game files, is generally used to refer to Black Ops titles from Treyarch.

Currently, t10 is being used to refer to Black Ops Gulf War. One can also see the model names of various Perk-a-Colas from MW3 Zombies mentioned against t10. Simply put, the studio is utilizing the models from the upcoming title which is yet to be revealed officially.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

This is because all the Call of Duty games are getting developed on the same unified engine. So, it's become easy for data miners and leakers to access game files from any existing game or even an unannounced installment. Thus, multiple game files regarding CoD 2024 have been leaked so far.

CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War reveal expected to take place outside of Warzone

Another major update disclosed recently by a different scooper suggested that CoD 2024's reveal won't be a Warzone live event. In recent years, many Call of Duty games have seen their first teasers getting dropped through Warzone's in-game events.

CoD 2024 is expected to be revealed outside of Warzone (Image via Activision)

However, Activision will reportedly change the now-popular format and return to a traditional pattern of giving fans the very first look. CoD 2024 will launch in October, seeing how things shape up before its global debut would be interesting.

