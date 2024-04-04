CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will reportedly have the "best movement of any cod to date"

According to a new claim from an insider, CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will have the best movement of any Call of Duty title to date. While players have seen different movement mechanics through various installments in recent years, the next entry may take things to a different level.

The developers haven't really shared any official details over CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War, but the leaks and rumores continue to pop up. Let's take a look at the latest one.

Note: Players should take any leaks, claims, or rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation.

CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War rumored to have the best movement in franchise history, claims insider

Expand Tweet

X user named @_thww recently took to the social media platform to share a surprising opinion on Black Ops Gulf War. They claimed that while Rebirth Island is the talk of the internet after its long-awaited return in Warzone, CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf "has the best movement of any cod to date."

It looks like @_thww may have received a substantial amount of intel on what's going on with CoD 2024's development. That's probably the reason they have confidently claimed about the movement mechanics in Treyarch's next Black Ops game, which is yet to be revealed in any form whatsoever.

Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

However, fans should take any rumor, claim, or leak on Black Ops Gulf War with a grain of salt as of now. Only an official announcement from Treyarch will actually confirm what players can expect from CoD 2024.

CoD 2024 beta expected to release in August 2024

According to a recent leak from another scooper, CoD 2024 beta is rumored to arrive in August 2024. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has already confirmed that Treyarch's next entry will launch at some point in October 2024. Thus, getting a Beta during an early phase seems possible.

Moreover, several rumors have also suggested that CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will feature many remastered maps from classic Black Ops titles. Similar to Modern Warfare 3 by Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch's next project will also have a collection of iconic Multiplayer maps in a remastered fashion.

Nuketown seen in Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

Based on leaked reports, maps like Nuketown, Summit, Berlin Wall, Firing Range, and Hanger18 are expected to come back. Additionally, Black Ops 2 maps like Stand Off, Hijacked, and Raid are also rumored to return.