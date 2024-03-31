Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops Gulf War early leaks: Weapons, perks, new features, and more 

Early leaks for Call of Duty 2024, reportedly titled Black Ops Gulf War, surfaced in late March months ahead of its scheduled release window. Dataminers showcased plenty of supposed content for the highly anticipated game including weapons, perks, and new and returning features.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer earlier confirmed that Black Ops Gulf War is slated to launch in October 2024. Meanwhile, previous rumors point toward a beta test in August. This article will highlight what to expect in the upcoming game, as per the leaks circulating online.

All rumored weapons, perks, and features in CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War

Plenty of rumored Black Ops Gulf War content is going around online as reliable CoD data miners have posted bits and pieces of information.

As per the leaks provided by X user @ForwardLeaks, custom reticles, gestures, and sprays are set to return to Black Ops Gulf War. These features were present in the most recent Black Ops title in 2020, the Cold War.

Several MW2 and MW3 equipment will also reportedly stay in the Call of Duty 2024 title including Shock Stick, Drill Charge, Decoy Grenade, and more. The Impact Grenade, I.E.D., and Throwable Combat Axe are also set to return to the game as Lethal Equipment options.

Coupled with that, a Spy Camera will be available as a Tactical Equipment, although it's still unclear if it's the same as the Tactical Camera from MW2.

The leakers also mentioned some of the possible perks from the default load-outs in CoD 2024:

Ghost

Engineer Minimap

Coldblooded and Hidden

Operative

Assassin

Dexterity

Hustle

Slayer

Flak Jacket

Fast Hands

Quartermaster

Technician

Scavenger Ammo and Equipment

Gungho

Gearhead

Tac Mask

Support Streaker

Ante Up

The same user also posted codes for the in-game weapons.

Meanwhile, @Vondyispog provided insights on what to expect from Black Ops Gulf War Zombies. The user mentioned the five main resource stations in the upcoming game. This includes Perk Machines, Der Wunderfizz, Pack-a-Punch, Tool Grinder, Arsenal, and Crafting Table. These features were previously available in Black Ops Cold War.

None of these leaks have been officially announced and players must wait for the reported beta release to confirm these rumored features. Call of Duty 2024 is scheduled for release in October 2024.

