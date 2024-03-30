Warzone Mobile has reportedly failed to hit 20 million downloads after 80 million pre-registrations

Following a poorly received launch, Warzone Mobile has now reportedly failed to hit 20 million downloads despite 80 million pre-registrations. This is according to an insider who recently claimed on social media that the total Warzone Mobile downloads are miserably lower than what it was expected to accomplish at launch.

This article will look at all the possible reasons behind WZ Mobile's alleged failure to even reach 20 million downloads since its global debut on March 21, 2024.

Warzone Mobile reportedly fails to hit 20 million downloads in the first week on Google Play Store for Android

@No1_REVENANT on X shared a post claiming that Warzone Mobile has failed to hit 20 million downloads in the first 7 days of launch on Google Play Store for Android devices. In short, players owning non-iOS devices have shown a strong disinterest in the latest FPS title from Activision.

Well, there are multiple reasons for why Warzone Mobile downloads are poor on the Google Play Store. Following the release, the game faced serious backlash from players on Android who were struggling to run WZ Mobile properly, let alone enjoy it.

The situation got worse when most of the players reported that despite owning high-end phones with capable hardware and specs, they couldn't play WZ Mobile on high graphics settings.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Not to mention the instances of unexpected bugs, annoying WZM unsupported GPU errors, and numerous gameplay-specific glitches. Compared to iOS devices, the game somehow didn't run properly on Android due to bad optimization.

As a result, WZ Mobile ended up receiving bad reviews from Android players on Google Play Store. The game's unfortunate phase continued to stretch even further. Based on a recent report, it was disclosed that WZ Mobile struggled to make more revenue than CoD Mobile, a game that was released almost five years ago. WZ Mobile made only $1.4 million in the first four days.

Now the latest update on WZ Mobile failing to meet the expected target of 20 million downloads will surely not paint a good picture for the game going forward. It seems like most of the players who were previously hyped to install it have now decided not to download it from the Google Play Store due to all kinds of issues surrounding the game on Android.

