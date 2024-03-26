Warzone Mobile has earned way less than CoD Mobile after 4 days of its release

After four days of its anticipated March 21 release, Warzone Mobile has earned way less than CoD Mobile, its existing counterpart under the popular FPS franchise. According to latest reports, WZ Mobile hasn't fared well among the players, especially those who are on Android devices.

This article will discuss key details and some reasons for why WZM has earned less revenue than CoD Mobile when it was expected to be a phenomenal hit.

Warzone Mobile earns $1.4 million in 4 days of launch, lags behind CoD Mobile's milestone

A recent report from PocketGamer and AppMagic has revealed that Warzone Mobile generated $1.4 million of revenue after four days of launch. Now what's interesting to note is that this figure is lower than Activision's another existing IP, CoD Mobile. The latter was originally released almost five years ago. Following its debut, CoD Mobile earned $2.2 million of revenue in just four days.

After doing a simple comparison, it's clear that WZ Mobile has earned way less than CoD Mobile in four days of global release.

Why is Warzone Mobile struggling to generate higher revenue after launch?

Warzone Mobile game (Image via Activision)

An obvious reason for WZ Mobile's current situation is due to its poor optimization for devices running Android operating system. Compared to iOS devices, players who have installed the game on Android platform have reported that their experience has been nothing less than a nightmare.

Android players have complained about lower FPS performance despite having high-end phones capable of running any game smoothly. Plus, there have been instances of several people reporting overheating issues after installing WZ Mobile.

Not to mention that the presence of annoying bugs and errors have further elevated the problem for WZ Mobile players. They can't enjoy the game normally without facing serious issues.

Even a recent update from Call of Duty team has failed to provide a fix for major problems faced by Android users. The update promised to fix several common issues for different devices, but many have reported there's been no improvement in WZ Mobile for them.

It seems like the developers will have to introduce another patch in the next few days to attract a large number of players and keep them hooked.

