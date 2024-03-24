Warzone Mobile has reportedly become the "most uninstalled game" in 24 hours

Following a disastrous launch, Warzone Mobile has become the most uninstalled game in a span of 24 hours, according to claims made by an insider on social media. This news, however, won't surprise players who have had a poor experience after installing the game just few days ago.

This article will look at the possible reasons for the quick downfall of WZ Mobile since its much-awaited release on March 21, 2024.

Warzone Mobile reportedly breaks the record for most uninstalled Android game under 24 hours on Google Play Store

Expand Tweet

An account named @No1_REVENANT on X shared a post claiming that Warzone Mobile has become the most uninstalled game in 24 hours on Google Play Store. Simply put, players using Android devices have uninstalled this game faster than any other title they have experienced in the past, according to the claimed report.

While there's no actual confirmation of this news as of this writing, one cannot deny how bad Warzone Mobile's reception among Android players has been. Following the launch, many of them have reported serious gameplay issues and annoying bugs during online matches.

Moreover, some players have reported that their devices are overheating due to WZM. Additionally, certain devices are experiencing unexpected GPU errors.

Players have also reported lower FPS counts despite owning high-end devices that can run WZ Mobile easily on the best possible settings.

An update for Warzone Mobile is being rolled out for Android devices

Expand Tweet

Following significant backlash from several players, the COD team recently revealed that it has begun to deploy a crucial update. It's expected to address major bugs and errors on Android devices. Here are the main changes developers have promised to fix in WZM:

Fixed the issue that prevented certain devices from accessing full-fidelity graphics.

Sped up the time it takes to stream assets to some devices, so now they will look better and load faster.

Various graphical corruptions and crashes observed by the community were addressed.

Prevented unsupported devices from downloading the game to avoid confusion (Related to "Unsupported GPU" messages).

The developers will release the update for all players after monitoring the initial feedback from a particular number of users who have already installed the update.

It will be interesting to see how the Call of Duty team responds to the recent news about the decreasing popularity of Warzone Mobile among Android users.

For more news, the latest updates, and guides on Warzone Mobile, keep following Sportskeeda.