Warzone Mobile rating drops to 2.4 on Google Play Store just 24 hours after launch

Warzone Mobile's rating has dropped drastically a day after its debut owing to the poor reviews from Android users. The much-awaited launch of this title has been a nightmare, which is why they have now reacted with extremely negative feedback on the Google Play Store within 24 hours since WZ Mobile was released globally.

This article will discuss what has probably gone wrong for Warzone Mobile on Android platform just a day after its launch.

At 2.4 stars, Warzone Mobile rating on Google Play Store is alarming

Currently, Warzone Mobile's rating has come down to 2.4 stars. Players across the globe are not satisfied with the gameplay on Android devices compared to the iOS platform. Many users have complained of stuttering during online matches.

Several players have recently reported issues with playing WZ Mobile on their devices. Some have complained about their devices overheating while running the game, even without any apparent reason. Additionally, players have encountered various bugs and errors during gameplay, which can be frustrating. Many have reported problems with textures not loading correctly or taking too much time to load.

Additionally, several Android players are experiencing lower FPS performance while playing WZ Mobile, even those with premium Android phones with chips like Snapdragon 888. Despite having all the required specs, frames are going below 35-40 FPS, causing a less-than-smooth gaming experience.

Warzone Mobile's rating began to take a plunge on the date of release itself. Many disappointed players even called it the worst global launch in the history of mobile gaming.

With many Android users still struggling to play, it seems like Warzone Mobile's rating will continue to drop even further on the Google Play Store.

All things considered, the developers of COD need to release a significant update as soon as possible. They wouldn't want the game to receive more negative reviews from mobile gamers. A substantial patch that includes numerous fixes and software optimizations is required immediately.

A delay in delivering necessary solutions to the ongoing problem will only lead to a rapid decline in Warzone Mobile's rating, possibly leading to players even uninstalling the game altogether from their devices. It will be interesting to see how the developers respond over the next few days.

