How to download Warzone Mobile APK on Android

The Warzone Mobile APK will provide Android users with a first-hand download link to get their hands on the game, which is right around the corner. The hype for the release of COD's latest mobile battle royale is beyond measure. With mobile gaming at an all-time high, WZM is ready to go neck and neck with the biggest battle royale producers in the industry.

This article explores the easiest way to get your hands on the Warzone Mobile APK on Android. Note that the game has already been released in certain regions. However, you can still get the APK beforehand in case it's not available in your region yet.

Warzone Mobile APK on Android download link and installation guide

Here is the direct download link for the Warzone Mobile APK file on Android devices:

https://apkpure.com/call-of-duty-warzone-mobile-game/com.activision.callofduty.warzone

Heading towards the link and initiating the download is a convenient way to get your hands on the popular battle royale early on.

Here's a step-wise guide to completing the entire Warzone Mobile APK installation process:

Step 1: Head to the provided link to get your hands on the APK file for Warzone Mobile. Download the file in your respective device.

Step 2: After successfully downloading it, install the file on your device. You may be required to toggle the "Install from Unknown Sources" setting to install this file.

It must be noted that the download size for the latest game file is currently 1.8 GB, and you can expect it to expand after installation. We urge everyone to ensure that they have at least 2.5-3 GB free storage in their devices before potentially downloading the game.

Step 3: After completing the installation, open the game and initiate the download of any relevant resource packs prompted from within the app.

Step 4: With the resource packs downloaded, you will be prompted to log in with your Call of Duty account. Provide the necessary details and sync your progress with your pre-existing Call of Duty accounts on the Console or PC.

Key features of Warzone Mobile

Following the launch of Warzone Mobile, you will be able to dive headfirst into the chaotic grounds of fan-favorite maps, such as Verdansk and Rebirth Island. The title is set to feature numerous game modes, some of which include Battle Royale, Team Deathmatch, Plunder, and many more.

The developers promise a similar experience to that of console and PC when it comes to WZM. All settings, controls, graphics, and any relevant configurations have been tuned for a mobile-friendly interface.

Per the official blog, if you have a minimum of Adreno 618 or a better processor and 6GB RAM, you're all set to queue up for the game.

