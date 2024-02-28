Warzone Mobile release date officially revealed

Call of Duty has officially announced the Warzone Mobile release date: March 21, 2024. While this game was available for both iOS and Android in certain regions, Activision has yet to launch it worldwide. Along with the aforementioned date, fans have also learned about some of the content coming with the mobile version of WZ.

If you want to learn about what to expect from this title, continue reading.

What to expect from Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile will be globally launched on March 21 for iOS and Android devices as a free-to-play title and will come with some of the most wanted things that fans have been waiting for.

Warzone Mobile will officially be launched on March 21 (Image via Activision)

This title will offer the fan-favorite battle royale map, Verdansk, and Resurgence map, Rebirth Island, at launch. After a long wait, players will finally be able to see these beloved maps.

Furthermore, Activision has announced that WZ Mobile will have cross-progression with PC and Console, which means you'll be able to level up across all the platforms at the same time. When this title was first announced, this was one of its key features. The idea was to bring Call of Duty under a unified ecosystem.

Not just battle royale, players will be able to play multiplayer in WZ Mobile as well. Activision has also said that more than 50 million people have pre-registered for the title worldwide, and as promised, players will receive more in-game rewards due to those pre-registration numbers.

During its beta phase, WZ Mobile was hailed by players due to its amazing graphics and gameplay on mobile devices. Given the battle royale's massive scope, it is surely a great achievement for the developers. Now it's time to wait and see how the game performs after its official launch this March.

How excited are you about the release of Activision's WZ Mobile? Let us know in the comment section.