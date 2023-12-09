Verdansk is reportedly returning in Warzone: Release date (expected), what to expect, and more

Warzone's fan-favorite map, Verdansk, is reportedly coming back to the CoD battle royale, and this might be sooner than expected. While rumors regarding the popular map's return have been there for a while, a recent report by Insider Gaming alluded to more details and a possible release window.

This article covers all the latest information regarding the map's return.

When does Verdansk return in Warzone?

Verdansk will reportedly come back on December 10, 2024. It is no surprise that the next year is a return of the Black Ops saga in Call of Duty, and a recent report also suggested that the game will be based on the Gulf War in the 90's.

Furthermore, we've also seen a 90's version of the map with the Warzone's Black Ops Cold War integration.

It is yet to be revealed, how we'll receive the map in the game, but it seems like the return of the first Warzone map is pretty evident at this point.

What to expect from Verdansk in Warzone?

CoD veterans who played the Verdansk at the beginning of Warzone would remember that the map received several updates in each season. From the opening of the Stadium to a whole underground metro system, each season brought something new to the map.

While we are yet to receive any information regarding the version of the map that might return in Warzone, according to an insider report, it will be a "fan-favorite" version. It's quite difficult to pinpoint the exact season from this information. However, we can expect some major overhauls if we are to see the map's return.

During Black Ops: Cold War, we have seen Verdansk being a major part of the lore as it was during Modern Warfare (2019). If the Gulf War comes as the next Black Ops title, then the game would be set between the Cold War and Modern Warfare's timeline. Hence, the map would be a perfect fit for the lore as it connects both the games from before and after.

Call of Duty has officially announced that both the Resurgence maps from the first game will return in Warzone as well. With both Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep officially returning in 2024, Activision seemed to be heavily focusing on nostalgia in the CoD battle royale.

