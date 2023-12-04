Is Rebirth Island coming back to Warzone?

Rebirth Island, arguably one of the most popular maps of Warzone, has been confirmed for a return to the game by the developers. Along with Fortune's Keep, both maps offer a fast-paced gaming experience, leading to a relentless flow of chaos and action. Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep were removed from the game on November 16, 2022, upon the launch of WZ2.

Over a year since that episode, things have been happening in the Call of Duty headquarters, and gamers are in for a hearty surprise very soon. Read on for more information on this development.

Disclaimer: Some sections of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions.

When is Rebirth Island returning to Warzone?

Expand Tweet

While the developers over at Activision have not yet announced a specific launch date, the COD Next event revealed that these all-time popular maps, i.e., Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep, will make their way into the game in early 2024.

This indicates that the maps will be featured in the current Modern Warfare 3 integration with WZ. Considering Season 1 of the MW3 Warzone integration is right around the corner, we speculate that a Reloaded update or even the next season might see the launch of Rebirth Island.

The Resurgence rotation experience will be something to look forward to for Call of Duty players. Vondel and Ashika Island have already been welcomed by the community, and with Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep returning in 2024, Warzone gamers should have a grand time queuing up for their Resurgence games.

Is Caldera coming back to Warzone?

Expand Tweet

Upon the launch of WZ2, the prequel to the game was left with only one map, Caldera. Subsequently renamed as Warzone Caldera, all official servers and player progression in the game were officially closed on September 21, 2023. However, players were still hopeful for at least the map's return in the sequel at some point in time.

However, there is no official confirmation on Activision's part concerning Caldera's return to the current build of Warzone, which has now been integrated with Modern Warfare. For all we know, with the sunset of WZ Caldera, the map may have been subsequently stored in the archives.

Until further notice, we speculate Caldera, unlike Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep, will not resurface any time soon. However, that should not shun your spirits, as Activision has been working hard to make the upcoming Season of both COD titles a massive success.

For more on WZ and Modern Warfare 3, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.