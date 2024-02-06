Top 5 changes in Warzone's Fortune's Keep Remastered Version

Fortune's Keep is set to undergo a dramatic transformation in the remastered version of Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 2 update. High Moon Studios will breathe new life into this historic Mediterranean isle, unraveling a web of mysteries that promises intense battles against both human foes and a relentless undead threat.

Decades after the last skirmish, Fortune's Keep will become a battleground once more. The Konni Group has established a mysterious underground laboratory, conducting experiments that lead to a catastrophic event, tearing the island asunder. The result? A relentless undead menace that prowls the once-familiar landscapes, challenging players to adapt to a perilous environment.

Major changes in Warzone's Fortune's Keep Remastered Version

Fortunes Keep Remastered POIs (Image via Activision)

Fortune's Keep is set to undergo a transformation in its remastered version, with the launch of Season 2 on February 7, 2024, bringing about exciting new gameplay features that promise to redefine the Warzone experience. Here are the top five changes to look forward to:

5) Zombie Nests and Eradication Contract

Keep (Image via Activision)

In response to recent seismic events in Fortune's Keep hinting at increased undead activity, Operators must now confront a new and temporary Eradication Contract. This mission requires investigating corpses, tracking Zombie Nests, and eradicating both cysts and high-value Zombie targets.

The dynamic nature of the HVTs adds an element of unpredictability, ensuring a fresh challenge each time.

4) Rogue Signal public event

Terraces (Image via Activision)

Season 2 will introduce the Rogue Signal competitive public event, a 90-second objective-based mission that pits Operators and teams against each other.

With cash, XP, and a unique reward cache on the line, teams must complete specific objectives. The rewards are randomized, including mysterious Wonder weapons.

3) Zombies power-ups

Graveyard (Image via Activision)

Dive into the chaos with Zombies-based power-ups scattered across the map. These temporary buffs, both familiar and new, will complement your chosen Perks.

From Double Points and Full Armor to unique abilities like Zarkour and Undead Sight, these power-ups add a strategic layer to the gameplay, providing diverse advantages that can turn the tide of battle.

2) Extendable bridges

Town: Lower (Image via Activision)

Surviving the aftermath of the Fortune's Keep explosion, Konni Group forces have erected extendable bridges over fallen roadways. These bridges can be tactically extended or retracted using control consoles, influencing the flow of both Operators and vehicles.

1) Fortune favors the bold

Town: Upper (Image via Activision)

Fortune's Keep holds secrets that even a Konni explosion couldn't dislodge. Season 2 will unveil Wonder Weapons with limited ammunition support and no restock options. These elusive Warzone weapons, available under specific circumstances, add an element of mystery and excitement to the island's exploration.

Multiple undisclosed activities and rewards are scattered throughout the area, waiting to be uncovered by intrepid Operators.

More features in Warzone's Fortune's Keep Remastered Version

Overlook (Image via Activision)

The Squad Wipe Streaks tracker will be introduced for elite players seeking a new challenge. Displayed on the HUD, this feature counts consecutive squad wipes achieved within a set period.

The competitive element encourages players to maintain their streaks, introducing a countdown timer for added intensity. Rewards, including in-game Calling Cards and Emblems, await those who reach significant milestones, making every match a chance to showcase unparalleled skill.

Fortune's Keep will also feature a new design ravaged by the earthquake. Multiple POIs have been updated and the developers have suggested that multi-level fighting opportunities will arise.

Fortune's Keep Remastered will also feature swimming and water combat, absent from the original 2022 map in Warzone.

Pier (Image via Activision)

With these compelling changes, Fortune's Keep remastered version is set to captivate both new and seasoned Operators alike. Brace yourself for intense battles, uncover secrets, and rise to new challenges as Season 2 unfolds. The island may have changed, but the thrill of combat in Warzone's Fortune's Keep remains unparalleled.