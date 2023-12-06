All weapons in Warzone (WZ): Assault rifle, SMG, sniper, and more

Season 1 of Warzone (WZ) has finally gone live, and the new additions are fantastic. First and foremost, this game's integration with Modern Warfare 3 has been finalized. Moving forward, all seasonal updates will be shared between both games. A brand-new map has been introduced in WZ, and with it, numerous weapons from Modern Warfare 3 have also made their way to the Battle Royale experience.

This article will provide a detailed account of all the new weapons that have been added to WZ's extensive arsenal, including those that have been imported from Modern Warfare 3.

All weapons in Warzone

With the launch of Season 1, WZ now has six assault rifles, three battle rifles, six SMGs, three shotguns, five LMGs, and many more.

According to the developers, all MW3 weapons are very beginner-friendly. As such, the new generation of players tuning into Warzone S1 will have a much easier time handling these guns.

All assault rifles in WZ

RAM-7 in WZ (Image via Activision)

WZ is seeing the addition of a brand-new Assault Rifle, along with six others from Modern Warfare 3. The list of new ARs includes the following:

RAM-7

SVA 545

MTZ-556

Holger 556

MCW

DG-58

FR 5.56

All battle rifles in Warzone

While MW3 has a total of eight battle rifles, in WZ's newest season, only three have been carried over from the former title. The BR game currently has these weapons:

BAS-B

Sidewinder

MTZ-762

All SMGs in Warzone

The new update brings six new additions to the ever-growing arsenal of SMGs in WZ, and all of them have been imported from MW3. It will be quite interesting to see how these weapons play out in the battle royale title:

Striker

WSP Swarm

AMR9

WSP-9

Rival-9

Striker 9

All sniper rifles in Warzone

XRK Stalker in WZ (Image via Activision)

The following sniper rifles have been added to the game with the new update:

KATT-AMR

Longbow

KV Inhibitor

XRK Stalker

All shotguns in Warzone

These are the shotguns that are making an appearance in the latest Season of WZ:

Lockwood 680

Haymaker

Riveter

All LMGs in Warzone

The weapons arsenal in WZ is thriving as five new LMGs have been added to the mix. These include:

Pulemyot 762

DG-58 LSW

Holger 26

Bruen Mk9

TAQ Eradicator

All marksman rifles in WZ

Four new marksman rifles have been introduced in the game. Judging by their popularity in Modern Warfare 3, they are bound to shake up the meta in WZ. These are the marksman rifles that this title currently has:

KVD Enforcer

MCW 6.8

DM56

MTZ Interceptor

All launchers in WZ

Stormender in WZ (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty's Battle Royale title has received two new launchers. One of them hasn't been seen before, while the other has been brought in from Modern Warfare 3. The weapons in question are the following:

Stormender

RGL-80

All melee weapons and handguns in WZ

The following melee weapons and handguns have been added to the equipment arsenal:

Gutter knife

Karambit

COR-45

Renetti

TYR

WSP Stinger

