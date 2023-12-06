Is Warzone 3 (WZ3) free to play?

Warzone 3 (WZ3) is set to see its first season since its integration with Modern Warfare 3. The game remains similar to its predecessor and carries forward all of its features. Even after the brand-new makeover, it remains accessible to all users via the Battle.net platform and Steam on PC, as well as all consoles' respective in-game store pages.

The upcoming season has attracted a whole new crowd of Call of Duty players and even brought back veterans who want to experience the fresh new feel of the battle royale upon its integration. To know more about Warzone 3, read below.

Can you play Warzone 3 (WZ3) for free?

Yes, you can indeed play Warzone 3 for free. The new rendition remains free to play across all platforms, be it on PC or console. As mentioned, Warzone 3 will carry forward the entirety of the base game from Warzone 2 but will have new implementations that have been promised with the Modern Warfare 3 integration.

A guide for downloading the game on different clients on PC is provided below, which players can use to easily get access free of cost.

Playing Warzone 3 for free via Steam

Downloading the game via Steam (Image via Activision and Valve)

To download WZ3 on Steam, simply follow these steps:

Open Steam and log into your account Go to the store page and search for Call of Duty® Visit the designated store page and scroll down Proceed with the download prompt

Completing the abovementioned steps will give access to the Call of Duty HQ hub, which hosts all of their multiplayer titles, namely WZ3, Modern Warfare 2, and Modern Warfare 3. Players can log in and then simultaneously proceed with Warzone to begin their grind.

Playing WZ3 for free via Battle.net

Downloading the game via Battle.net (Image via Activision Blizzard)

To access the game via Battle.net, go through these steps:

Launch the Battle.net client and log in Go to the Games tab and proceed to the All Games prompt Click on Call of Duty® Ensure you have enough hard disk space and proceed to download the game

As mentioned, downloading Call of Duty® will provide players with the general hub for all COD multiplayer titles.

Warzone 3 Season 1 release date and time across all regions

Fans are excited as the premiere season of the Modern Warfare 3 integrated Warzone is going live soon. Players can refer to the list of timezones below for an accurate reading on the release date and time concerning their region:

US West Coast - December 6, 2023, 9 am PT

US East Coast - December 6, 2023, 12 pm ET

Central Europe - December 6, 2023, 6 pm CET

India - December 6, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Japan - December 7, 2023, 2 am JST

For more news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.