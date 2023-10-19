Is Warzone 2 free on PC? How to play, platforms, and more

Call of Duty's (COD) popular battle royale, Warzone 2 (WZ2), which was released on November 14, 2022, is free to play on PC. Succeeding its predecessor, the game has quickly climbed the charts and is a top contender to be one of the best free-to-play battle royale games, along with Apex Legends and Fortnite. The game, during its one year of gameplay, has seen immense growth and is now set to be integrated with Modern Warfare 3.

The latest The Haunting update for WZ2 has attracted a large section of the playerbase to the game. Call of Duty arguably pushes out some of its best content during the Halloween Season, and 2023 is no different.

This article serves as an easy step-by-step guide to download and play Warzone 2 for free across different client platforms on PC.

How to play Warzone 2 for free on Steam

Downloading WZ2 on Steam (Image via Activision and Valve)

WZ2 is available on Steam for free. Follow these steps to download the game easily and start your grind:

Download and run Steam on your computer. Visit the 'Store' tab and navigate to 'Search.' Search for Warzone 2. The store will relocate you to the store page for 'Call of Duty®.' Proceed to download the game.

Despite displaying a different title, it acts as a hub for all three multiplayer titles in the COD franchise: WZ2, Modern Warfare 2, and Modern Warfare 3.

After the download completes, launch the game and log in or sign up for an Activision account. Completing these steps will provide players with instant and free access to the game.

How to play Warzone 2 for free on Battle.net

Downloading WZ2 on Battle.net (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Players who prefer to play Call of Duty's WZ2 on Battle.net can do so for free as well. It is relatively easy to start your download process on Battle.net. Follow the steps below to start playing WZ2:

Download Battle.net for your PC. Log in and proceed to the 'Games' tab on the top of the screen. Navigate to 'All Games.' Click on 'Call of Duty,' which will be the first prompt on the 'All Games' screen. Click on 'Play for Free,' which will queue up the download for Warzone 2 on your PC.

Players must ensure that there is at least 55 GB of free space in their respective hard drives where they wish to download the game. After completing the download, boot up the game and begin your journey in this immersive battle royale.

