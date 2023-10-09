How to download and install Warzone 2 on PC?

The news of Warzone 2(WZ2) receiving a new map has intrigued a platoon of players who have been striving to join the game. With a successful COD Next event, the anticipation for a new integration, as well as the release of a new title, has definitely spiked up the hype.

With Warzone's Season 01 right around the corner, grinding the game before its upcoming integration definitely sounds like the right idea.

The article will highlight two distinct guides, one for downloading the game on Steam and the other for downloading and installing the game on Battle.net.

How to download and install Warzone 2 using Steam

Downloading WZ2 using Steam (Image via Valve)

Steam, a popular gaming platform, hosts multiple Activision Blizzard titles, and WZ2 is one of them. Downloading and installing the game is relatively easy, and to do so, you simply need to follow these steps:

Launch Steam and proceed to sign in. After doing so, navigate to the Library tab available at the top of your screen and click on Collection from the drop-down menu. This will redirect you to their game library, where they must navigate to Warzone 2. Click on the game's title and navigate to the Install button. Proceed through the formalities and confirm the action. There will be a prompt for choosing the installation directory. Do the needful to place the game in the required disk drive.

After following these steps, the downloading procedure will begin on Steam while simultaneously installing the game on your PC. Upon completion, you will be able to launch WZ2, connect to your Battle.net accounts, and enjoy the game.

How to download and install Warzone 2 using Battle.net

Downloading WZ2 using Battle.net (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Battle.net is Activision Blizzard's very own client. It hosts multiple Blizzard Activision games, such as Overwatch 2, MW2, Diable 4, and WZ2, amongst other titles. To download Call of Duty's Warzone 2 via Battle.net, follow these easy steps:

Launch Battle.net and log in with your respective credentials. Navigate to the Games tab available in the top-left corner of the application. Click on All Games on the left filter panel and locate Warzone 2. Clicking on the game will redirect players to another screen, and a prompt, Play for Free, will be highlighted. Proceed by clicking on the prompt and completing the formalities.

Completing this process will begin the download procedure for WZ2 on your PC, and much like Steam, the game will simultaneously be installed. Note that download speeds are capped on Battle.net. Head to the settings and set the Download Limit to Unlimited.

For more COD guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.