Best Lockwood 680 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta: Class setup, perks, and more 

The Lockwood 680 Shotgun is among the newest additions to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's (MW3) massive arsenal. As the Open Beta is live, players will receive instantaneous access to this weapon. As they level it up, several perks and attachments will further unlock, making the Lockwood 680 a devastating piece of weaponry to wield on the battlefield.

This article will furnish players with the best class setup that can be paired with the Lockwood 680 to make the best out of this extremely potent shotgun. Here's a detailed brief on the weapon loadout and associated perks.

Best loadout setup for Lockwood 680 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Beta

Best Lockwood 680 loadout for Modern Warfare 3 (Image via YouTube.com/@Marksman)

While Modern Warfare 3 doesn't offer any tuning or Aftermarket parts in-game, players can simply use these mods to enhance the Lockwood 680's effectiveness. Popularly known for its one-shot ability in the current build of MW3, the weapon performs best with these attachments.

Recommended loadout:

Optic: MK.23 Reflector

MK.23 Reflector Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Barrel: Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel

Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel Guard: Matuzek Lightbearer Guard

The MK.23 Reflector, with its clean optics, is the perfect sight to choose in MW3. The Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel, which provides the weapon with increased movement speed, bullet velocity, and range, makes this weapon overpowered in its class.

Furthermore, the Sawed-Off Mod stock further adds additional movement speed and sprint-to-fire speed when having the Lockwood 680 equipped. To top it all off, the Matuzek Lightbearer Guard will increase the weapon's bullet chambering speed, making it an absolute menace in combat.

Best class setup for Lockwood 680 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Post from official Call of Duty X account (Image via x.com/CallofDuty)

Perk Package

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Boots: Lightweight Boots

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment: Munitions Box

The one-shot shotgun is perfect to combine with the Infantry Vest and Lightweight Boots. These complement the weapon and its playstyle that is centered around aggression. The increased Tac-sprint and movement speed bonus will make players extremely oppressive on the battlefield. The EOD Padding and Quick-Grip Gloves are additional perks that supplement the loadout.

The Frag Grenade, paired with the Flash Grenade, also promotes a more engaging playstyle. With this entire class setup, players will set themselves up for success in Modern Warfare 3.

The game's beta phase will end by October 16, 2023, across all platforms, and if no major changes are made to the attachments as such, the loadout with this extremely effective class setup will see its fair share of gameplay when MW3 officially releases on November 10, 2023.

For more MW3 content, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.