Overwatch 2 receives Overwhelmingly Negative reviews on Steam within 24 hours of launch

Overwatch 2's arrival on Steam on August 10, 2023, was met with overwhelmingly negative reviews. Blizzard had promised that a very extensive PvE storyline campaign would be introduced with the release of Overwatch 2, however, the community was left shattered when developers announced the cancelation of the PvE mode.

As a result, the game has over 15,000 negative reviews less than 24 hours after its release on Steam. Veterans of the game banded together in protest and implored Blizzard to take the necessary steps to improve the overall quality of their beloved game.

Overwatch 2 continues to be review bombed on Steam

OW2 receives overwhelmingly negative reviews on Steam (Image via Valve)

Season 6: Invasion launched on August 10, 2023, and with it, the game debuted on Steam, a virtual storefront from Valve. While a certain segment of the playerbase is excited about the new content coming to the game, most players are disappointed with what they've received.

With Season 6's launch, the developers released the brand-new story mode for Invasion, featuring popular entertainer John Cena. Although they eventually fulfilled the promise of launching a campaign, fans were livid upon learning that it was locked behind a paywall of $14.99.

Blizzard has confirmed that players won't get access to the PvE events that have been introduced in the game unless they purchase the Invasion Bundle. The biggest criticism of the game is that despite it being free-to-play, players still have to pay to access gameplay in OW2.

Furthermore, the promises to release fresh content, only to introduce new cosmetics and one flimsy LTM, have disappointed players over these past few months.

The game continues to be review bombed across different platforms. With over 15,000 negative reviews on the board, the future of the game seems bleak at the moment.

