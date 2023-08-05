John Cena x Overwatch 2 collaboration revealed: Start time, what to expect, and more

Overwatch 2's official Twitter page has finally revealed details regarding the latest Season of the game and a collaboration with popular entertainer John Cena. Season 6: Invasion will bring forth a new PvE campaign, along with Hero balances and other changes. The collaboration with John Cena, who has been confirmed to be Enigma within the game's lore, is making his way into the game on August 10.

Blizzard received extreme backlash for pre-emptively announcing the cancellation of their PvE mode for Overwatch 2. However, with later blog posts addressing the issue, the PvE campaign was confirmed and announced to be coming with the newest Season of the game. The entire community is thrilled to see what's in store for them as Season 6: Invasion drops in the game.

Overwatch 2 x John Cena collab release date

The latest collaboration between Overwatch 2 with John Cena will be released on August 10, 2023, at 12:00 pm PT/ 12:30 am IST/ 3:00 pm EST.

The PvE mode has also been confirmed by the developers to be part of the game with the release of Season 6: Invasion. The newest trailer from Overwatch, The Calling, connects all the missing pieces from the game's lore and the last known Null Sector cinematic Zero Hour.

The trailer showcases the antagonistic faction making their way into Rio, Gothenburg, and Toronto. With the release of the new Overwatch 2 Season, players will be able to tune into the game's story mode and defend the world against the terrors of the Omnic Null Sector faction.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 PvE Invasion campaign overview

With the release of the Fight the Invasion trailer by Blizzard Entertainment, players have an idea of what to expect from the PvE mode in OW2. The video showcases Ramattra leading the Omnic forces to terrorize the cities. With humanity's feeble forces failing to fend off the oppressive Omnics, the Overwatch heroes have finally stepped in to protect the world.

The video also shows traces of new maps being added to the game, showcasing the different PvE environments where the action will take place. Along with new maps, hints of Colosseo and Esperança, 'Push' maps from the game, seem to be getting map updates or even a PvE rework with the release of Season 6.

The developers have confirmed that the PvE mode will serve to further the lore of the Overwatch faction and the world within.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Will our Heroes’ efforts be enough to save Future Earth?



Battle through pic.twitter.com/cSstwYvAqR Null Sector is back with a vengeance 🤖Will our Heroes’ efforts be enough to save Future Earth?Battle through #Overwatch2 : Invasion Story Missions on Aug 10 at 12pm PT

Season 6: Invasion of OW2 definitely packs a whole lot of content for the community. Players will be able to experience the whole package firsthand when the update is released on August 10, 2023.

For more news and beginner-friendly guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.