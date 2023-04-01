5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Junker Queen

Overwatch has transitioned from its once-popular 6v6 first-person hero shooter to a 5v5 format with its sequel, Overwatch 2. Although the game has remained the same as it used to be, removing the second Tank from the team made a massive difference to the gameplay.

All the heroes on the Tank roster received great buffs, making them strong enough to sustain in the new 5v5 mode. As such, Junker Queen is a Tank hero who has made a great impression with the release of Overwatch 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five heroes that dominate Overwatch 2 when paired with Junker Queen: Genji, Reaper, and more

Being a very offensive and aggressive Tank, Junker Queen excels in close-ranged combat. Her kit is best used to get up close and personal, absolutely demolishing anyone coming her way. Junker Queen's passive ability, Adrenaline Rush, is an excellent way to try to survive in the heat of battle. She can use Jagged Edge, Carnage, or her Rampage Ultimate to apply the "wound" debuff, providing her with excellent sustenance.

Teamwork and coordination are the new mantras of Overwatch 2, and being lackluster in either aspect will automatically lose your game. Though Junker Queen falls on the lackluster side of damage mitigation, her abilities allow her to be a very aggressive powerhouse of a Tank when played alongside the right heroes. Here are five Overwatch 2 heroes that pair well with Junker Queen and her playstyle:

1) Lucio

Lucio provides excellent synergy with Junker Queen. Using Amp It Up with a speed boost, the duo can take their high-octane gameplay slightly higher. Their ability to be explosive and deal vast bursts of damage makes them a formidable duo on the field.

Junker Queen's self-sustenance, paired with Lucio's steady healing stream, dramatically supports the Tank in being aggressive with her kit. Combining their ultimate abilities is an excellent way for the duo to synergize. Junker Queen's ultimate, Rampage, can be devastating with its anti-heal effect. Its effects will be magnified when followed by Lucio's Sound Barrier, making Junker Queen practically unkillable and unstoppable.

2) Genji

Due to his damage-dealing potential, Genji pairs well with Junker Queen. Though not a staple to Genji, Junker Queen's brawling playstyle is still an excellent way for the duo to work. Genji, like Junker Queen, thrives in close-range fights.

With Junker Queen's Commanding Shout, and her ability to deal massive amounts of damage in Overwatch 2, Genji benefits her by being part of the clean-up crew. His Swift Strikes allow for quick eliminations against anyone wounded or under pressure by the Queen herself. This aggressive duo will be rewarded heavily with the proper coordination and playstyle.

3) Reaper

Reaper and Junker Queen's power to eliminate anyone in close-range makes them a tremendously terrifying duo. Both packing shotguns can easily clash with people head-on and absolutely demolish them.

Reaper, who is already equipped with a self-healing passive, can also benefit from Junker Queen's Commanding Shout. This will help the Damage hero stay in the fight longer and deal sustained damage to the opposition.

4) Sojourn

Sojourn possesses excellent mobility and heavy artillery, making her a remarkable hero to pair with Junker Queen. They unlock a whole new realm of aggressiveness in Overwatch 2.

The duo shares a tremendous offensive synergy with the capacity to self-sustain. This carries their momentum forward, often snowballing from one fight after another and winning the game. Sojourn's Disruptor Shot is a great way to pair Junker Queen's ultimate with. The slow effect helps Queen quickly maximize her ultimate's efficiency in a team fight.

5) Ana

Ana, with her Biotic Rifle, can support her brawling teammates from a safe distance away in Overwatch 2. Paired with Junker Queen's abilities, a well-placed Biotic Grenade can often be devastating, cutting off enemies' healing.

Ana's Nano Boost is what makes this duo terrifying. With a 50% damage reduction and a 50% damage boost, the already menacing Queen becomes a force to reckon with. The added buffs make her formidable, and combined with her own ultimate, she can wipe the entire team alone.

Junker Queen is a more offensively oriented Tank hero with high survivability and decent self-preservation abilities in Overwatch 2. Lacking armor and a shield, however, she is vulnerable to being easily picked off with a combined effort from the enemy team. But, with her own team's support, Junker Queen provides great offensive utility and creates enough space for her team. Pairing her with these five heroes can win you your game.

