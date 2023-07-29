John Cena teases potential collaboration with Overwatch 2

The entire Overwatch community is in a flurry as John Cena has teased a potential collaboration with Overwatch 2. The popular entertainer posted an image of him on Instagram, showing himself closely following a Dev Chat live on Twitch. This Dev Chat was an inclusive talk amongst popular content creators of the game, such as Flats and Emongg, and with the developers.

While it cannot be said with certainty, there is a huge possibility of John Cena making a surprise cameo within the Overwatch 2 universe, either as a Hero or even part of the cinematic lore.

Is a John Cena skin coming to Overwatch 2?

Cryptic messages appeared on certain streams today, leading users to an image with the letters "JC" and a font called "Felix-Antony"



John Cena's full name is: John Felix Anthony Cena

While everything regarding John Cena's potential cameo is mere speculation, the evidence strongly suggests that he might be joining the Overwatch 2 roster, either as a hero or as a skin. Fans have noticed certain cryptic messages across various streams, hinting at a possible collaboration of this popular TV entertainer with the game.

'Chudbudwalker' made the connection and later mentioned it in KarQ's Twitch chat.

A Twitch viewer from content creator KarQGames' stream made a connection between the cryptic messages which appeared on certain streams today, leading users to an image with the letters "JC" and a font called "Felix-Antony." They made a reference that John Cena's actual name is John Felix Anthony Cena, and this might very well be a sneaky way to pitch a teaser to the community.

John Cena had previously, in his collaboration with Fortnite, made a similar post on his social media. The very recurrence of events is driving fans into believing that he is indeed making an appearance in Overwatch's universe, potentially starring in the Invasion sequence.

Today, he posted a picture of him watching a Dev Chat from @PlayOverwatch on his Instagram. The squad were discussing collaborations at that time.



Could this be a red herring, or has the community figured it out? 🕵️ John Cena may have hinted at his #Overwatch2 cameoToday, he posted a picture of him watching a Dev Chat from @PlayOverwatch on his Instagram. The squad were discussing collaborations at that time.Could this be a red herring, or has the community figured it out? 🕵️ pic.twitter.com/I7Z8Nw3ozF

Fans have also dug out more evidence, such as finding out that the HTML Color Code for the teased cryptic sequence is #042377, which, coincidentally, happens to be his birthdate, which is April 23, 1977.

While it could definitely be ruled out as mere coincidence, fans believe that, with Blizzard's advent into securing Megan Fox for Diablo's promotional sequences, it is definitely a considerable take that John Cena could arrive in Overwatch 2.

Other news

You can see Sombra throw a new device in place of her translocator, it looks to be one of the same items that she had on her OW1 Design



What do you think this potential new ability could be? 🗳️ Sombra's rework was teased in a recent #Overwatch2 trailerYou can see Sombra throw a new device in place of her translocator, it looks to be one of the same items that she had on her OW1 DesignWhat do you think this potential new ability could be? 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/ctIMsqRJQL

A fresh rework for Sombra has been teased in Overwatch's latest trailer 'Heroes Can.' Fans have pointed out a different entity being lobbed across the screen by Sombra, possibly hinting at a rework or remodeling of her translocator.

With Sombra often falling far off the meta or too deep into the overpowered category, this rework is indeed much needed to shape her into a balanced state. Her match-ups are very linear, and it is incredibly hard to use her without proper communication.

For more Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.