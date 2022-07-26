How to get John Cena skin in Fortnite

Epic Games has officially announced a Fortnite collaboration with John Cena! The WWE star will make its way to the popular video game very soon and players will be able to obtain it through the Item Shop.

Cena will finally step into the Fortnite ring and fight numerous enemies there, from Darth Vader to Ariana Grande. Considering how popular the professional wrestler is, we can expect his outfit to become one of the hottest cosmetic items in the game.

In this article, we will explain how to get the John Cena skin in Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin (outfit) comes in two different styles and players will also be able to purchase additional cosmetic items for the character.

John Cena will be released to Fortnite Item Shop in two days

The 16-time champion will be released to Fortnite Battle Royale as part of Epic SummerSlam. This event is about collaboration with popular wrestlers, and besides Fortnite, Epic Games will release wrestling-themed cosmetic items in Rocket League and Fall Guys as well.

John Cena will be released into the Fortnite Item Shop at 8 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, July 28. The new collaboration outfit will be released at the Item Shop reset and fans will be able to purchase it from there.

To get the John Cena skin, players simply need to log in to Fortnite on Thursday to grab it as soon as possible. Considering that it was never released before, it will most likely stay in the Item Shop for at least a week. So, fans will have plenty of time to obtain it.

Unfortunately, Epic Games hasn't released any information regarding its price. However, we expect it to be an Icon Series skin and cost 1,500 V-Bucks. Most of the Icon Series skins have this price, which is why John Cena's will most likely follow suit.

In addition to the outfit, Epic Games will release the Five Digit Slapper pickaxe and the U Can't C Me emote. Considering that the emote has Cena's intro music, it could be very popular.

The pickaxe and the emote will be sold separately, but may also be included in a bundle with the outfit.

The 45-year-old wrestler has been popular for more than two decades. Besides wrestling, he's also starred in a few movies, including F9 and The Suicide Squad. Considering how popular Cena is and that he has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and Twitter combined, his Fortnite items will most likely gain huge popularity as well.

Epic Games' wrestling summer is here

Rocket League and Fall Guys are two other video games owned by Epic Games, and they will get wrestling content as well.

John Cena will have his own decal in Rocket League that will also be released on July 28. Beside that, players will also be able to decorate their cars with a Roman Reigns decal.

Fall Guys will receive three different wrestlers as costumes during Epic SummerSlam. Asuka, Xavier Woods, and The Undertaker will be released into the popular video game on Thursday.

Players will be able to purchase each character separately, but those who purchase the entire bundle will get an additional emote and a victory celebration.

