Overwatch 2 Mischief and Magic mode: How to play, rewards, and more

The Overwatch 2 community is hyped for the upcoming Mischief and Magic event coming to the game. The Summer Games event has seen incredible success since its release, and its conclusion on July 24, 2023, has surely left many disheartened. However, with news of a brand-new event coming to Overwatch 2, players are gearing up to have a little more fun before Season 5 soon comes to an end.

Read on to get a more detailed account and summary of the upcoming event and the possible rewards one might receive while playing the new Mischief and Magic mode.

When does the Mischief and Magic game mode start in Overwatch 2?

According to the official Twitter handle of Overwatch, the new Mischief and Magic game mode is coming to Overwatch 2 on July 25, 2023.

The Mischief and Magic game mode fits the Mythic Adventure theme of the current Season well. With the mode being in tune with the Season's aesthetics, players are geared up for some great adventure in this mode.

How to play the Mischief and Magic game mode?

The game mode will presumably be available in the Arcade section of Overwatch 2, possibly separated from the Quick Play and Ranked modes. This event will undoubtedly be popular amongst the community, for everyone seems to enjoy the little arcade additions to their daily grind.

These little events make the game feel fresh and new to the veterans and bring forth bouts of excitement to them. Previously introduced events, such as the Summer Games and the Pachimari events, enjoyed great success within the fanbase. The developers put immense effort into these little bi-weekly mini-games, and players definitely have a hoot playing them.

Furthermore, with Prop Hunt in play, the game will possibly see an influx of new players for the same reason. The latest news regarding the game being available on Steam in the near future is also a great move by the developers at Blizzard to maximize their game's popularity and introduce it to a whole new platform.

What are the Mischief and Magic game mode rewards?

The rewards for the upcoming event for Overwatch are not ascertained and, upon discovery, will be added to this article at a future date.

Blizzard has officially confirmed in their blog post that with the release of Season 6 in Overwatch 2, the mere level of Twitch Drops will be escalated. Players will get a chance to grab some unique cosmetics and other in-game items with these future drops campaigns.

