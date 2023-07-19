The highly anticipated Overwatch 2 is finally coming to Steam on August 10, 2023. PC players yet to try the game should prepare to dive into an exhilarating first-person shooter with a diverse lineup of heroes, each bringing their own special abilities, all set to engage in intense battles across stunning maps. Moreover, the thrilling Invasion content drop is on the horizon, increasing excitement around this release even further.

In this title, you'll be able to team up with fellow players online as you embark on action-packed Story Missions set in iconic cities like Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg. More details on the game can be found below.

Overwatch 2's release on Steam confirmed

With the game arriving on Steam soon, gamers can expect an intense showdown against the forces of Null Sector. New formidable enemies like the Artillery and deadly Stalkers will challenge your skills in the single-player mode.

Moreover, gamers must prepare for epic battles in the fresh Flashpoint game mode, featuring two sprawling maps with rotating control points, ensuring endless strategic possibilities and adrenaline-pumping 5v5 showdowns.

With an impressive roster of 38 heroes, each brimming with a unique personality and rich backstory, Overwatch 2 empowers you to lead your team, ambush adversaries, or provide crucial support to your allies.

Cross-play progression across Steam and Battle.net will allow you to access your unlocks, progress, and achievements seamlessly across different platforms and devices. This feature will let you can team up with friends, no matter which device they prefer.

Overwatch 2 offers an ever-expanding roster of unique heroes and exhilarating combat scenarios across captivating maps, ensuring non-stop excitement.

To enjoy it, PC on Steam players must have a Battle.net account, which should be linked to a mobile phone number.

Blizzard Entertainment's commitment to delivering an ever-evolving live game experience means you can anticipate fresh content every season. From new heroes and maps to immersive storytelling and enticing cosmetics, Overwatch 2 is built to keep the excitement alive.