Overwatch 2 reveals roadmap for future seasons

Blizzard has recently revealed its plans for the upcoming seasons of Overwatch 2, which include a teaser for a map, a few events, a new support hero, Sombra rework, and many more. A brand new story mode will be revealed during Season 6, while a cinematic debut has been confirmed, with additional details yet to be disclosed.

The iteration was one of the most successful launches of the previous year, which gained a lot of popularity after its initial release in October 2022. Blizzard has been adjusting and adding content since its re-launch, and during the upcoming seasons, it's set to release a lot of new heroes, game modes, and balances.

This article will cover the roadmap for the upcoming seasons of Overwatch 2.

Blizzard has huge plans for Overwatch 2 during the upcoming seasons

Blizzard had earlier revealed numerous during various events, and only a few have been delivered yet. The roadmap has been implying that those changes will reflect during the upcoming three seasons.

During BlizzCon 2019, they revealed that upon launch, the game would receive a Player vs Environment (PvE) mode along with talent trees. However, neither the game mode nor the talent tree made its way during the initial release in October 2022. It is finally arriving during Season 6.

The changes coming to each season in Overwatch 2 are as follows:

Season 5

5 vs 5 Mini Comp Season

Cinematic Reveal

Creator Workshop Mode

Mischief and Magic

On Fire Returns

Questwatch (Limited Time Event)

Summer Games Event

Season 6

Firing Range

Flashpoint

Hero Mastery

New Support Hero

Overwatch Anniversary Event

Player Progression System

Story Missions

Many More

Season 7

Cinematic Debuts

Competitive Mystery Heroes Returns

Fan Favorite Modes Return

Lore Codex

New Collaboration Event (Limited Time)

New Control Map

New Hero Mastery Missions (Multiplayer)

New Tank Hero

New Winter Event

Roadhog Rework

Sombra Rework

This concludes the updates coming during the following seasons in Overwatch 2. While it is worth noting that not every change mentioned under the Season 7 is set to arrive during the exact season, they will surely arrive during Season 8.

Season 6 is set to be the biggest update in the entire history of the game, as it will solely focus on balancing changes and bug fixes. Furthermore, a new support Hero will arrive in the game.

Overwatch 2 is currently available to download and install on PC (through Battle.net), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

