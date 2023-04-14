Overwatch 2 Season 4 Prestige Titles

Overwatch 2 has recently gained a lot of popularity after its re-release with its updated title six months ago. The developers are exclusively adding new content to the game as well as many balancing changes and improvements to the existing ones. Prestige Titles or simply abbreviated as Titles are showcases that can be unlocked by completing every item available in the Battle Pass until Tier 80.

This shows a player's dedication towards the game and although it requires a lot of progression, it is worth it for most of the player base.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 has eight Prestige Titles after obtaining every skin

Overwatch 2 Season 4 contains eight new Prestige Titles similar to the previous iterations. While acquiring every one of them requires a lot of grinding, the Season is fortunately long enough to complete them. Players will be required to reach level 200 to be able to grab all of them.

The Prestige Titles in Overwatch 2 Season 4 along with the tiers required to achieve them are as follows:

Tier 85 - Rebel

Rebel Tier 95 - Extraterrestrial

Extraterrestrial Tier 105 - Star Pilot

Star Pilot Tier 120 - Bounty Hunter

Bounty Hunter Tier 135 - Officer

Officer Tier 155 - Oracle

Oracle Tier 175 - World Eater

World Eater Tier 200 - Conqueror

The Conqueror Prestige Title will not be frequently seen in everyone's profile due to the amount of grind required by the players to reach it.

Although, it is also worth noting that players will not receive any rewards between the gaps between the levels.

Highlights of the Battle Pass

The Battle Pass contains different skins, voice lines, highlight intros, and many more items. While every one of them is unique and is either available for a specific Hero or for everyone, there are certain items that stand out from others. The highlights of the Battle Pass are as follows:

Reaper Ambush Epic Highlight Intro

D.Va Streaming Rare Victory Pose

Ashe Tag Team Epic Highlight Intro

Ana Shush Rare Victory Pose

Lifeweaver Phi Ta Khon Legendary Skin

Hanzo Festival Epic Skin

Ashe Intergalactic Smuggler Legendary Skin

Sigma Unlimited Power Voice Line

Doomfist Throw A Planet Voice Line

Mercy Infinite Seer Epic Skin

Sigma Infinite Peace Spray

Wrecking Ball Hard Carry Epic Highlight Intro Wrecking Ball

Sigma Galactic Emperor Mythic Skin

Most of the highlights listed here are available in the Premium track of the Battle Pass and can only be obtained by purchasing it.

Poll : 0 votes