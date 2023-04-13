Overwatch 2 Season 4: All new emotes, highlight intros, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 4 has finally arrived and has brought a ton of new emotes, highlight intros, voice lines, and much more, along with a new Hero called Lifeweaver.

These in-game customizations can represent emotions and add an enjoyable experience to the Heroes to make every match further immersive. Fortunately, the latest season has added numerous amounts, and this article will cover each of the new emotes, highlight intros, and other customizations added during Season 4 in Overwatch 2.

All customizable added in Overwatch 2 Season 4

All customizable items that can be obtained in Overwatch 2 Season 4 are as follows:

Emotes

Brigitte Guard Duty Epic

Cassidy Mosey Epic

Junkrat The Robot Epic

Lucio Moonwalk Epic

Soldier:76 Drill Epic

Torbjörn March of the Turrets Epic

Zarya Lunges Epic

Highlight Intros

Ashe Tag Team Epic

Bastion Artillery Epic

Reaper Ambush Epic

Wrecking Ball Hard Carry Epic

Victory Poses

Ana Shush Rare

D.Va Streaming Rare

Doomfist Crystal Treasure Rare

Hanzo Nocked Rare

Kiriko Hackles Up Rare

Mercy Blaster Rare

Sigma Leviated Rocks Rare

Sojourn Warm-Up Rare

Souvenirs

Alien Plant Epic

Gor'ibobble Epic

Holo Prince Epic

Pachimartian Epic

Watcher Ship Epic

Weapon Charms

Alien Eyeball Epic

Alienmari Epic

Grib'lib Epic

Phi Ta Khon Epic

Sound Crystal Epic

Spacebeak Epic

Name Cards

Broken Planet Rare

Infinite Annhilator Rare

Lifeweaver Blooming Lotus Rare

Lifeweaver Cassia Rare

Little Grib'lib Rare

The Nebula Rare

Watcher Flight Rare

Watchwing Rare

Voice Lines

Doomfist Throw A Planet Common

Junker Queen Opera In Space Common

Lifeweaver Dream of Paradise Common

Pharah Hard Vacuum, Baby Common

Ramattra Galaxy Will Tremble Common

Reinhardt No Time For Diplomacy Common

Roadhog Nebula To Myself Common

Sigma Infinitus Common

Sigma Unlimited Power Common

Soldier: 76 Prepare To Be Boarded Common

Symmetra Many Stars Common

Widowmaker The Void Common

Player Icons

Ashe Big Orbital Butler Rare

Ashe Intergalactic Smuggler Rare

Bastion Infinite Annhilator Rare

Doomfist Bonebreaker Rare

Hanzo Matsuri Rare

Infinite Empire Rare

Lifeweaver Phi Ta Khon Rare

Lúcio Space Prince Rare

Mercy Infinite Seer Rare

Sigma Galactic Emperor Rare

Watcher Rebellion Rare

Sprays

Ashe Space Grenade Common

Ashe Space Smugglers Common

Bastion Annhilator Army Common

Doomfist Breaker Punch Common

Doomfist Rebel Star Common

Doomfist Wanted: Bonebreaker Common

Hanzo Noodle Brothers Common

Lifeweaver Phi Ta Khon Common

Lúcio Nebulum Common

Lúcio Princess Speech Common

Mercy Infinite Vision Common

Sigma Emperor's Command Common

Sigma Galactic Emperor Common

Sigma Infinite Peace Common

Winston Alien Friends Common

This concludes the list of customizable items that can be acquired during this season in Overwatch 2. It is worth noting that most things can be obtained by progressing through the Battle Pass, which requires players to purchase the premium variant to get the most of things. While they can also stay on the free path, this will limit them to fewer items.

