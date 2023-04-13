Overwatch 2 Season 4: All new emotes, highlight intros, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 4 has finally arrived and has brought a ton of new emotes, highlight intros, voice lines, and much more, along with a new Hero called Lifeweaver.
These in-game customizations can represent emotions and add an enjoyable experience to the Heroes to make every match further immersive. Fortunately, the latest season has added numerous amounts, and this article will cover each of the new emotes, highlight intros, and other customizations added during Season 4 in Overwatch 2.
All customizable added in Overwatch 2 Season 4
All customizable items that can be obtained in Overwatch 2 Season 4 are as follows:
Emotes
- Brigitte Guard Duty Epic
- Cassidy Mosey Epic
- Junkrat The Robot Epic
- Lucio Moonwalk Epic
- Soldier:76 Drill Epic
- Torbjörn March of the Turrets Epic
- Zarya Lunges Epic
Highlight Intros
- Ashe Tag Team Epic
- Bastion Artillery Epic
- Reaper Ambush Epic
- Wrecking Ball Hard Carry Epic
Victory Poses
- Ana Shush Rare
- D.Va Streaming Rare
- Doomfist Crystal Treasure Rare
- Hanzo Nocked Rare
- Kiriko Hackles Up Rare
- Mercy Blaster Rare
- Sigma Leviated Rocks Rare
- Sojourn Warm-Up Rare
Souvenirs
- Alien Plant Epic
- Gor'ibobble Epic
- Holo Prince Epic
- Pachimartian Epic
- Watcher Ship Epic
Weapon Charms
- Alien Eyeball Epic
- Alienmari Epic
- Grib'lib Epic
- Phi Ta Khon Epic
- Sound Crystal Epic
- Spacebeak Epic
Name Cards
- Broken Planet Rare
- Infinite Annhilator Rare
- Lifeweaver Blooming Lotus Rare
- Lifeweaver Cassia Rare
- Little Grib'lib Rare
- The Nebula Rare
- Watcher Flight Rare
- Watchwing Rare
Voice Lines
- Doomfist Throw A Planet Common
- Junker Queen Opera In Space Common
- Lifeweaver Dream of Paradise Common
- Pharah Hard Vacuum, Baby Common
- Ramattra Galaxy Will Tremble Common
- Reinhardt No Time For Diplomacy Common
- Roadhog Nebula To Myself Common
- Sigma Infinitus Common
- Sigma Unlimited Power Common
- Soldier: 76 Prepare To Be Boarded Common
- Symmetra Many Stars Common
- Widowmaker The Void Common
Player Icons
- Ashe Big Orbital Butler Rare
- Ashe Intergalactic Smuggler Rare
- Bastion Infinite Annhilator Rare
- Doomfist Bonebreaker Rare
- Hanzo Matsuri Rare
- Infinite Empire Rare
- Lifeweaver Phi Ta Khon Rare
- Lúcio Space Prince Rare
- Mercy Infinite Seer Rare
- Sigma Galactic Emperor Rare
- Watcher Rebellion Rare
Sprays
- Ashe Space Grenade Common
- Ashe Space Smugglers Common
- Bastion Annhilator Army Common
- Doomfist Breaker Punch Common
- Doomfist Rebel Star Common
- Doomfist Wanted: Bonebreaker Common
- Hanzo Noodle Brothers Common
- Lifeweaver Phi Ta Khon Common
- Lúcio Nebulum Common
- Lúcio Princess Speech Common
- Mercy Infinite Vision Common
- Sigma Emperor's Command Common
- Sigma Galactic Emperor Common
- Sigma Infinite Peace Common
- Winston Alien Friends Common
This concludes the list of customizable items that can be acquired during this season in Overwatch 2. It is worth noting that most things can be obtained by progressing through the Battle Pass, which requires players to purchase the premium variant to get the most of things. While they can also stay on the free path, this will limit them to fewer items.