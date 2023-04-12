Overwatch 2 Season 4: All Battle Pass tiers and rewards

The latest season of Overwatch 2 has finally arrived. Alongside a wave of new fans to the game, this update has introduced a host of additions and changes. These range widely from the brand new Support hero Lifeweaver to various tweaks to certain existing heroes in the game. As is always the case with a new season, a brand new Battle Pass is available to rank up in.

Season 4's Battle Pass has added plenty of new cosmetics for players to collect. The collectibles track is divided across two parameters: Free and Premium. Owners of this Season's Battle Pass can obtain all the rewards from Tier 1 to 80 as they progress. However, free players will only be able to redeem the rewards tagged as "FREE." As such, the Premium Battle Pass can be purchased by spending 1000 in-game Overwatch coins.

A brief rundown of all the rewards featured on Overwatch 2's Season 4 Battle Pass

Tiers 1-10

Battle Pass rewards for tiers 1-10 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 1 (Premium)

+20% XP Boost All Season

Unlock Lifeweaver Support hero early

"Space Prince" Legendary Skin (Lucio)

Tier 2 (Free)

"Infinite Seer" Player Icon (Mercy)

100 Credits

Tier 3 (Premium)

"No Tme for Diplomacy" Voice Line (Reinhardt)

Tier 4 (Premium)

"Ambush" Epic Highlight Intro (Reaper)

Tier 5 (Free)

"Streaming" Rare Victory Pose (D.VA)

100 Credits

Tier 6 (Premium)

"Breaker Punch" Spray (Doomfist)

Tier 7 (Premium)

"The Nebula" Rare Name Card

Tier 8 (Free)

"Moonwalk" Epic Emote (Lucio)

Tier 9 (Premium)

"The Void" Voice Line (Widowmaker)

Tier 10 (Free)

"Infinite Annihilator" Epic Skin (Bastion)

Tiers 11-20

Battle Pass rewards for tiers 11-20 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 11 (Premium)

"Bonebreaker" Rare Player Icon (Doomfist)

Tier 12 (Premium)

"Pachimartian" Epic Souvenir

Tier 13 (Free)

"Prince's Speech" Spray (Lucio)

100 Credits

Tier 14 (Premium)

"Blaster" Rare Victory Pose (Mercy)

Tier 15 (Free)

"Blooming Lotus" Epic Name Card (Lifeweaver)

100 Credits

Tier 16 (Premium)

"Galactic Emperor" Spray (Sigma)

Tier 17 (Premium)

"Sound Crystal" Epic Weapon Charm

Tier 18 (Free)

"Opera In Space" Voice Line (Junker Queen)

Tier 19 (Premium)

"Phi Ta Khon" Rare Player Icon (Lifeweaver)

100 Credits

Tier 20 (Premium)

"Extraterrestrial" Legendary Skin (Winston)

Tiers 21-30

Battle Pass rewards for tiers 21-30 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 21 (Premium)

"Hackles Up" Rare Victory Pose (Kiriko)

Tier 22 (Free)

"Alien Friends" Spray (Winston)

100 Credits

Tier 23 (Premium)

"Tag team" Epic Highlight Intro (Ashe)

Tier 24 (Premium)

"Big Orbital Butler" Rare Player Icon (Ashe)

Tier 25 (Free)

"Shush" Rare Victory Pose (Ana)

100 Credits

Tier 26 (Premium)

"Holo Prince" Epic Souvenir (Lucio)

Tier 27 (Premium)

"Watchwing" Rare Name Card

Tier 28 (Free)

"Galaxy WIll Tremble" Voice Line (Ramattra)

Tier 29 (Premium)

"Phi Ta Khon" Epic Weapon Charm

Tier 30 (Premium)

"Phi Ta Khon" Legendary Skin (Lifeweaver)

Tiers 31-40

Battle Pass rewards for tiers 31-40 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 31 (Free)

"Space Grenade" Spray (Ashe)

Tier 32 (Premium)

"Cassia" Rare Name Card (Lifeweaver)

100 Credits

Tier 33 (Free)

"Nebula To Myself" Voice Line (Roadhog)

Tier 34 (Premium)

"Alien Plant" Epic Souvenir

Tier 35 (Free)

"Levitated Rocks" Rare Victory Pose (Sigma)

100 Credits

Tier 36 (Premium)

"Nebulum" Spray (Lucio)

Tier 37 (Free)

"Space Prince" Rare Player Icon (Lucio)

100 Credits

Tier 38 (Premium)

"Many Stars" Voice Line (Symmetra)

Tier 39 (Free)

"Mosey" Epic Emote (Cassidy)

Tier 40 (Premium)

"Festival" Epic Skin (Hanzo)

Tiers 41-50

Battle Pass rewards for tiers 41-50 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 41 (Premium)

"Spacebeak" Epic Weapon Charm

Tier 42 (Free)

"Phi Ta Khon" Spray (Lifeweaver)

100 Credits

Tier 43 (Premium)

"Matsuri" Rare Player Icon (Hanzo)

Tier 44 (Premium)

"Dream of Paradise..." Voice Line (Lifeweaver)

Tier 45 (Free)

Unlocks Lifeweaver in the playable roster

"Gor'Ibobble" Epic Souvenir

100 Credits

Tier 46 (Premium)

"Crystal Treasure" Rare Victory Pose (Doomfist)

Tier 47 (Premium)

"Space Smugglers" Spray (Ashe)

Tier 48 (Free)

"Infinite Annihilator" Rare Player Icon (Bastion)

Tier 49 (Premium)

"Little Grib'lib" Rare Name Card

Tier 50 (Premium)

"Intergalactic smuggler" Legendary Skin (Ashe)

Tiers 51-60

Battle Pass rewards for tiers 51-60 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 51 (Premium)

"Intergalactic Smuggler" Rare Player Icon (Ashe)

Tier 52 (Free)

"Rebel Star" Spray (Doomfist)

100 Credits

Tier 53 (Premium)

"Warm Up" Rare Victory Pose (Sojourn)

Tier 54 (Premium)

"Unlimited Power" Voice Line (Sigma)

Tier 55 (Free)

"Alienmari" Epic Weapon Charm

100 Credits

Tier 56 (Premium)

"Infinite Annihilator" Rare Name Card (Bastion)

Tier 57 (Free)

"Noodle Brothers" Spray (Hanzo)

Tier 58 (Premium)

"March of the Turrets" Epic Emote (Torbjorn)

100 Credits

Tier 59 (Free)

"Throw A Planet" Voice Line (Doomfist)

Tier 60 (Premium)

"Bonebreaker" Legendary Skin (Doomfist)

Tiers 61-70

Battle Pass rewards for tiers 61-70 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 61 (Premium)

"Watcher Rebellion" Rare Player Icon

Tier 62 (Free)

"Prepare To Be Boarded" Voice Line (Soldier 76)

Tier 63 (Premium)

"Alien Eyeball" Epic Weapon Charm

Tier 64 (Premium)

"Wanted: Bonebreaker" Spray (Doomfist)

Tier 65 (Free)

"Broken Planet" Rare Name Card

100 Credits

Tier 66 (Premium)

"Hard Vacuum, Baby" Voice Line (Pharah)

Tier 67 (Premium)

"Artillery" Epic Highlight Intro (Bastion)

Tier 68 (Free)

"Infinite Vision" Spray (Mercy)

Tier 69 (Premium)

"Nocked" Rare Victory Pose (Hanzo)

100 Credits

Tier 70 (Free)

"Infinite Seer" Epic Skin (Mercy)

Tiers 71-80

Battle Pass rewards for tiers 71-80 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 71 (Premium)

"Infinite Empire" Rare Player Icon

Tier 72 (Premium)

"Lunges" Epic Emote (Zarya)

Tier 73 (Free)

"Annihilator Army" Spray (Bastion)

100 Credits

Tier 74 (Premium)

"Watcher Flight" Rare Name Card

Tier 75 (Free)

"Grib'lib" Epic Weapon Charm

100 Credits

Tier 76 (Premium)

"Infinitus..." Voice Line (SIgma)

Tier 77 (Free)

"Watcher Ship" Epic Souvenir

Tier 78 (Premium)

"Infinite Peace" Spray (Sigma)

100 Credits

Tier 79 (Free)

"Hard Carry" Epic Highlight Intro (Wrecking Ball)

Tier 80 (Premium)

"Galactic Emperor" Mythic Skin (Sigma)

"Galactic Emperor" Rare Player Icon (Sigma)

"Emperor's Command" Spray (Sigma)

Overwatch 2 is currently available as a free-to-play game on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

