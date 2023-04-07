Create

All Hero skins coming to Overwatch 2 in Season 4

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Apr 07, 2023 13:37 IST
Every skin and cosmetic coming to Overwatch 2 Season 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard recently released a trailer for Season 4 of Overwatch 2, which will feature some unique Hero skins and cosmetics, much like the previous seasons. This season will also introduce significant balance changes and updates to Heroes.

There will be multiple skins for Lifeweaver this season and an exclusive skin for Sigma as well. Lifeweaver is a new Hero that can be unlocked by purchasing the Premium Battle Pass. Players can also expect skins for various weapons, charms, souvenirs, new emotes, intros, and many more.

The Battle Pass will also make a return, offering players a chance to unlock name cards, icons, and titles by progressing through its tiers. However, some items are hidden behind a paywall and can only be accessed using the Premium Pass.

Every Hero skin making its way to Overwatch Season 4

Overwatch 2 Season 4 will feature more than 80 skins, including victory poses, voice lines, sprays, and many more items. The following items will be added to Overwatch 2 when the new season arrives: Some will be available in the store, and others can be obtained from the Battle Pass.

Skins

All the skins that will be featured in Season 4 are as follows:

Lifeweaver

  • Regent Legendary skin
  • Sovereign Legendary skin
  • Phi Ta Khon Legendary skin
  • Lotus Epic skin
  • Cassia Epic skin
  • Amsonia Rare skin
  • Hydrangea Rare skin
  • Magnolia Rare skin
  • Orchid Rare skin

Sigma

  • Galactic Emperor Mythic skin
  • Levitated Rocks Rare victory pose
  • Infinitus Common voice line
  • Unlimited Power Common voice line
  • Emperor's Command Common spray
  • Galactic Emperor Common spray
  • Infinite Peace Common spray

Doomfist

  • Bonebreaker Legendary skin
  • Crystal Treasure Rare victory pose
  • Throw a Planet Common voice line
  • Breaker Punch Common spray
  • Rebel Star Common spray
  • Wanted: Bonebreaker Common spray

Junker Queen

  • Mob Boss Legendary skin
  • Opera in Space Common voice line

Roadhog

  • Roadbot Legendary skin
  • The Robot Epic emote

Winston

  • Extraterrestrial Legendary skin
  • Alien Friends Common spray

Zarya

  • Rock Climber Legendary skin
  • Lunges Epic emote
  • Hit the Crag voice line

Ashe

  • Intergalactic Smuggler Legendary skin
  • Tag Team Epic highlight intro
  • Space Grenade Common spray
  • Space Smugglers Common spray

Echo

  • 3ch-o Legendary skin
  • Swoop Rare victory pose

Junkrat

  • Junkbot Legendary skin
  • The Robot Epic emote

Soldier: 76

  • Infinite Guard: 76 Legendary skin

Baptiste

  • Bounty Hunter Legendary skin

Brigitte

  • Royal Captain Legendary skin

Lúcio

  • Space Prince Legendary skin

Moira

  • Wicked Legendary skin

D.Va

  • Infinite Ace Epic skin
  • Streaming Rare victory pose

Ramattra

  • Kabuki Epic skin
  • Galaxy will Tremble Common voice line
  • A Detonating Star Common voice line

Bastion

  • Infinite Annhilator Epic skin
  • Artillery Epic highlight intro
  • Annihilator Army Common spray

Hanzo

  • Festival Epic skin
  • Nocked Rare victory pose
  • Noodle Brothers common spray

Widowmaker

  • Harlequin Epic skin

Mercy

  • Infinite Seer Epic skin

Zenyatta

  • Pinnochio Epic skin

Reinhardt

  • No Time for Diplomacy Common voice line

Wrecking Ball

  • Hard Carry Epic highlight intro

Cassidy

  • Mosey Epic emote

Symettra

  • Many Stars Common voice line

Universal items

These items can be equipped with any Hero in Overwatch 2 once they have been acquired. The items are as follows:

These items can be equipped with any Hero in Overwatch 2 once they have been acquired. The items are as follows:

Souvenirs

  • World Cup 2023
  • Alien Plant
  • Got'ibobble
  • Holo Prince
  • Pachimartian
  • Watcher Ship
  • Ace of Spades
  • Floral Garland
  • Harlequin

Weapon Charms

  • Alien Eyeball
  • Alienmari
  • Grib'lib
  • Phi Ta Khon
  • Sound Crystal
  • Spacebeak
  • Earth Day 2023
  • Infinite Airwings
  • Kabuki Mask
  • Pigbot
  • Waterbot

Spray

  • Sand Stupa

This concludes the list of skins and cosmetics that can be obtained once Season 4 drops in Overwatch 2.

