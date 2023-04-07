All Hero skins coming to Overwatch 2 in Season 4

Blizzard recently released a trailer for Season 4 of Overwatch 2, which will feature some unique Hero skins and cosmetics, much like the previous seasons. This season will also introduce significant balance changes and updates to Heroes.

There will be multiple skins for Lifeweaver this season and an exclusive skin for Sigma as well. Lifeweaver is a new Hero that can be unlocked by purchasing the Premium Battle Pass. Players can also expect skins for various weapons, charms, souvenirs, new emotes, intros, and many more.

The Battle Pass will also make a return, offering players a chance to unlock name cards, icons, and titles by progressing through its tiers. However, some items are hidden behind a paywall and can only be accessed using the Premium Pass.

Every Hero skin making its way to Overwatch Season 4

Overwatch 2 Season 4 will feature more than 80 skins, including victory poses, voice lines, sprays, and many more items. The following items will be added to Overwatch 2 when the new season arrives: Some will be available in the store, and others can be obtained from the Battle Pass.

Skins

All the skins that will be featured in Season 4 are as follows:

Lifeweaver

Regent Legendary skin

Sovereign Legendary skin

Phi Ta Khon Legendary skin

Lotus Epic skin

Cassia Epic skin

Amsonia Rare skin

Hydrangea Rare skin

Magnolia Rare skin

Orchid Rare skin

Sigma

Galactic Emperor Mythic skin

Levitated Rocks Rare victory pose

Infinitus Common voice line

Unlimited Power Common voice line

Emperor's Command Common spray

Galactic Emperor Common spray

Infinite Peace Common spray

Doomfist

Bonebreaker Legendary skin

Crystal Treasure Rare victory pose

Throw a Planet Common voice line

Breaker Punch Common spray

Rebel Star Common spray

Wanted: Bonebreaker Common spray

Junker Queen

Mob Boss Legendary skin

Opera in Space Common voice line

Roadhog

Roadbot Legendary skin

The Robot Epic emote

Winston

Extraterrestrial Legendary skin

Alien Friends Common spray

Zarya

Rock Climber Legendary skin

Lunges Epic emote

Hit the Crag voice line

Ashe

Intergalactic Smuggler Legendary skin

Tag Team Epic highlight intro

Space Grenade Common spray

Space Smugglers Common spray

Echo

3ch-o Legendary skin

Swoop Rare victory pose

Junkrat

Junkbot Legendary skin

The Robot Epic emote

Soldier: 76

Infinite Guard: 76 Legendary skin

Baptiste

Bounty Hunter Legendary skin

Brigitte

Royal Captain Legendary skin

Lúcio

Space Prince Legendary skin

Moira

Wicked Legendary skin

D.Va

Infinite Ace Epic skin

Streaming Rare victory pose

Ramattra

Kabuki Epic skin

Galaxy will Tremble Common voice line

A Detonating Star Common voice line

Bastion

Infinite Annhilator Epic skin

Artillery Epic highlight intro

Annihilator Army Common spray

Hanzo

Festival Epic skin

Nocked Rare victory pose

Noodle Brothers common spray

Widowmaker

Harlequin Epic skin

Mercy

Infinite Seer Epic skin

Zenyatta

Pinnochio Epic skin

Reinhardt

No Time for Diplomacy Common voice line

Wrecking Ball

Hard Carry Epic highlight intro

Cassidy

Mosey Epic emote

Symettra

Many Stars Common voice line

Universal items

View all the cosmetics here: Here are all the skins in the test build of #Overwatch2 Season 4Featuring Harlequin Widowmaker, Wicked Moira, Mob Boss Junker Queen & many more! Zoom & Enhance📸 Image Credit: @masteriangamer View all the cosmetics here: youtu.be/mFwDcRYOkH4 Here are all the skins in the test build of #Overwatch2 Season 4 ✨Featuring Harlequin Widowmaker, Wicked Moira, Mob Boss Junker Queen & many more! Zoom & Enhance 🔎📸 Image Credit: @masteriangamer 📺 View all the cosmetics here: youtu.be/mFwDcRYOkH4 https://t.co/I6saFqe7wa

These items can be equipped with any Hero in Overwatch 2 once they have been acquired. The items are as follows:

Souvenirs

World Cup 2023

Alien Plant

Got'ibobble

Holo Prince

Pachimartian

Watcher Ship

Ace of Spades

Floral Garland

Harlequin

Weapon Charms

Alien Eyeball

Alienmari

Grib'lib

Phi Ta Khon

Sound Crystal

Spacebeak

Earth Day 2023

Infinite Airwings

Kabuki Mask

Pigbot

Waterbot

Spray

Sand Stupa

This concludes the list of skins and cosmetics that can be obtained once Season 4 drops in Overwatch 2.

