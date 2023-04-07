All Hero skins coming to Overwatch 2 in Season 4

Blizzard recently released a trailer for Season 4 of Overwatch 2, which will feature some unique Hero skins and cosmetics, much like the previous seasons. This season will also introduce significant balance changes and updates to Heroes.
There will be multiple skins for Lifeweaver this season and an exclusive skin for Sigma as well. Lifeweaver is a new Hero that can be unlocked by purchasing the Premium Battle Pass. Players can also expect skins for various weapons, charms, souvenirs, new emotes, intros, and many more.
The Battle Pass will also make a return, offering players a chance to unlock name cards, icons, and titles by progressing through its tiers. However, some items are hidden behind a paywall and can only be accessed using the Premium Pass.
Every Hero skin making its way to Overwatch Season 4
Overwatch 2 Season 4 will feature more than 80 skins, including victory poses, voice lines, sprays, and many more items. The following items will be added to Overwatch 2 when the new season arrives: Some will be available in the store, and others can be obtained from the Battle Pass.
Skins
All the skins that will be featured in Season 4 are as follows:
Lifeweaver
- Regent Legendary skin
- Sovereign Legendary skin
- Phi Ta Khon Legendary skin
- Lotus Epic skin
- Cassia Epic skin
- Amsonia Rare skin
- Hydrangea Rare skin
- Magnolia Rare skin
- Orchid Rare skin
Sigma
- Galactic Emperor Mythic skin
- Levitated Rocks Rare victory pose
- Infinitus Common voice line
- Unlimited Power Common voice line
- Emperor's Command Common spray
- Galactic Emperor Common spray
- Infinite Peace Common spray
Doomfist
- Bonebreaker Legendary skin
- Crystal Treasure Rare victory pose
- Throw a Planet Common voice line
- Breaker Punch Common spray
- Rebel Star Common spray
- Wanted: Bonebreaker Common spray
Junker Queen
- Mob Boss Legendary skin
- Opera in Space Common voice line
Roadhog
- Roadbot Legendary skin
- The Robot Epic emote
Winston
- Extraterrestrial Legendary skin
- Alien Friends Common spray
Zarya
- Rock Climber Legendary skin
- Lunges Epic emote
- Hit the Crag voice line
Ashe
- Intergalactic Smuggler Legendary skin
- Tag Team Epic highlight intro
- Space Grenade Common spray
- Space Smugglers Common spray
Echo
- 3ch-o Legendary skin
- Swoop Rare victory pose
Junkrat
- Junkbot Legendary skin
- The Robot Epic emote
Soldier: 76
- Infinite Guard: 76 Legendary skin
Baptiste
- Bounty Hunter Legendary skin
Brigitte
- Royal Captain Legendary skin
Lúcio
- Space Prince Legendary skin
Moira
- Wicked Legendary skin
D.Va
- Infinite Ace Epic skin
- Streaming Rare victory pose
Ramattra
- Kabuki Epic skin
- Galaxy will Tremble Common voice line
- A Detonating Star Common voice line
Bastion
- Infinite Annhilator Epic skin
- Artillery Epic highlight intro
- Annihilator Army Common spray
Hanzo
- Festival Epic skin
- Nocked Rare victory pose
- Noodle Brothers common spray
Widowmaker
- Harlequin Epic skin
Mercy
- Infinite Seer Epic skin
Zenyatta
- Pinnochio Epic skin
Reinhardt
- No Time for Diplomacy Common voice line
Wrecking Ball
- Hard Carry Epic highlight intro
Cassidy
- Mosey Epic emote
Symettra
- Many Stars Common voice line
Universal items
These items can be equipped with any Hero in Overwatch 2 once they have been acquired. The items are as follows:
Souvenirs
- World Cup 2023
- Alien Plant
- Got'ibobble
- Holo Prince
- Pachimartian
- Watcher Ship
- Ace of Spades
- Floral Garland
- Harlequin
Weapon Charms
- Alien Eyeball
- Alienmari
- Grib'lib
- Phi Ta Khon
- Sound Crystal
- Spacebeak
- Earth Day 2023
- Infinite Airwings
- Kabuki Mask
- Pigbot
- Waterbot
Spray
- Sand Stupa
This concludes the list of skins and cosmetics that can be obtained once Season 4 drops in Overwatch 2.