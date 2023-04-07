Brigitte and Moira to receive major changes in Overwatch 2 Season 4

Overwatch 2 will receive its fourth seasonal update on April 12, 2023, with a large amount of new playable content. The patch will also implement a few hero reworks that Blizzard Entertainment has been testing out.

All the upcoming changes were subtly discussed in a Reddit AMA where the game's developers answered questions from the community.

Brigitte and Moira are set to receive a bunch of changes in Overwatch 2's fourth seasonal update. Both Supports will be experiencing power-ups as the developers prepare the roster for the arrival of Lifeweaver.

The game can be expected to be a bit more balanced, as these changes are expected to level the playing field.

Details about gameplay changes that Brigitte and Moira will receive in Overwatch 2 Season 4

Blizzard Entertainment released Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play first-person shooter (FPS). The game has garnered a massive playerbase over the years. However, the multiplayer adopted a 5v5 match format that called for various hero adjustments. The developers are regularly testing out the changes and have decided to introduce two new reworks in the upcoming season.

Brigitte will receive a bigger rework as the developers are completely overhauling her ultimate. Meanwhile, Moira has been tweaked ever so slightly, and the change makes her ultimate ability easier to use and presents more evasive routes.

The upcoming season will reintroduce Brigitte’s ultimate ability. When “Rally” is activated, her shield will grow larger and can be used to stun enemy heroes with the “Shield Bash” ability. Other status effects, like area-based healing and movement boost, will remain with the ultimate ability. She will also gain an extra 100 restorable armor when the ultimate is active.

This is an empowering change that can boost Brigitte’s pick rate in the support class and create more versatile gameplay.

The tweaks that are in line for Moira cannot be termed as entirely game-changing, but they are definitely impactful.

Moira will be able to cast her ultimate, Coalescence, and become invulnerable for a limited duration with the “Fade” ability. However, fading will no longer affect the ultimate ability cast as players can resume firing the powerful beam after Fade ends. It is important to note that the total duration of Coalescence does not change or stop while Fade is being used.

Brigitte and Moira’s ability kit changes have been in the shop for a long time as the developers have tried and tested all variations. They may have been targeted to improve the support roster.

These adjustments could also be a way to create a balance of power between the two and Lifeweaver. The new support will likely be getting a lot of attention as he spikes his pick rate, leaving some players with no other option to counter him.

Players can expect to see details of the upcoming season on Overwatch 2's official website and Twitter page. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

