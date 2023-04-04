The Tree of Life blossoms in time for Songkran - Origins of Lifeweaver, Overwatch 2’s new Support hero

With Season 4 of Overwatch 2 around the corner, the newest hero to join the game's roster has been announced by Blizzard Entertainment. Niran PruksaManee, also known as Lifeweaver, is the latest Support hero revealed to the world.

Nicknamed Bua (บัว), which means Lotus flowers in Thai, Lifeweaver hails from the southeast Asian country of Thailand. Being the first openly pansexual character amongst the heroes of Overwatch 2, this fresh new character brings a whole new level of representation.

With abilities such as Life Grip that can yank allies back to safety and bursts of charged energy that can heal allies through his primary fire, Lifeweaver's kit reflects his personality - witty, kind, and always looking to lift anyone in need.

The Origins of Bua, weaving life, and tranquility into Overwatch 2's electric battlefield

While researching his advanced Biolight technology, this Thai hero realized that perfection and uniformity, like he was previously taught, are not the solution to the world's problems. Hence, Lifeweaver embarked on a journey to find answers that he normally wouldn't in the mundane environment of his hometown's perfect little bubble.

During his travels, Lifeweaver realized that the world needed help and saving. Achieving newfound inspiration and a will to help those in need, our hero decided to bring together the ultimate powers of the universe - Life and Science.

Admitting that perfection is indeed overrated, Niran PruksaManee becomes what he was always destined to be - Lifeweaver. He brings his technology and nature together, providing the ultimate cover for his allies and weaving life into any team he finds himself in. With his power and knowledge, the Lotus weilder promises to heal the world.

Using the powers of Life and Science

This new Overwatch 2 hero harmonizes these elements of nature to create something honest, vital, and genuine. Using his Biolight technology and knowledge of his travels, Lifeweaver utilizes a serene and composed kit.

The Thai Support's abilities include charged bursts of healing toward allies, aptly called the Healing Blossom. His Petal Platform ability quite literally lifts allies and himself. With higher ground, movement-based characters like Junkrat can take advantage of being above the battlefield, proving to be at an edge over their foes. The platform can and will also be used for a plethora of other techs that players will slowly discover and devise.

Life Grip and Healing Dash are leaning towards Overwatch 2's more traditional abilities, with Life Grip imitating Roadhog's hook in a friendly manner. Healing Dash acts like Hanzo's movement ability, with the added benefit of healing this latest hero lightly when using it.

Tree Of Life, his ultimate, was described by the Overwatch 2 developer responsible for the concept as "Healing Bob meets Mei's Ice Wall.". It provides cover for teammates, meaning players can't shoot, be shot at, or even pass through this tree. This large Biolight tree also heals allies periodically with pulses of healing energy.

Lifeweaver, the newest Support class hero, drops in-game on 11th April PDT when Overwatch 2 Season 4 rolls out. Players can unlock him instantly by buying the premium Battlepass or try him out in the training room, in custom games, or in a limited-time game mode called Bob and Weave.

