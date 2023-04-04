Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2: Release date, abilities, and more

Lifeweaver is the upcoming Support Hero that will be added to Overwatch 2. Being a Support Hero, his primary role in the team is to heal his allies and help them achieve the match's objectives. He is the second Support Hero to be added to the game following Kiriko's release.

The Support role in Overwatch 2 is heavily criticized for lacking variety and being stale. Players tend to avoid this role as the current meta makes it challenging to be a Support player. This is where Lifeweaver comes in.

Lifeweaver has a varied set of abilities. While he can be aggressive when necessary, he usually prefers to remain behind the front line to support his team. This article will take a closer look into his abilities, his date of arrival in the game, and more.

Everything that Overwatch 2 players should know about Lifeweaver

Based on the game's lore, Lifeweaver's real name is Niran PruksaManee. He hails from Thailand and is an expert in Biolight technology. Combining his love for nature and his knowledge of technology, Lifeweaver builds a unique set of abilities that sets him apart from all the other Support characters in the game. He is the 37th hero to be added to Overwatch 2, following Ramattra's release in Season 2.

Lifeweaver will join the game's roster on April 11, 2023, with the upcoming Season 4 update. Once the hero goes live, he can be unlocked via the Battle Pass. However, if players wish to skip the grind of leveling up through tiers, they can opt to purchase the Premium Battle Pass for $9.99 and unlock him instantly.

All Lifeweaver abilities in Overwatch 2

As mentioned earlier, Lifeweaver's abilities are varied and unique. They can heal, block vision, boost allies (or enemies) to elevated areas previously tough to get into, and more. All this is made possible by his mastery over the Biolight technology that allows him to use the force of nature to counter his enemies on the battlefield.

Here are all the abilities of Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2:

Primary - Healing Blossom: Hold to charge a healing burst. Release to heal a targeted ally.

Hold to charge a healing burst. Release to heal a targeted ally. Secondary - Thorn Volley: Rapidly fire a spread of projectiles.

Rapidly fire a spread of projectiles. Petal Platform: Throw a platform that springs upwards when stepped on by the first person, enemy, or ally.

Throw a platform that springs upwards when stepped on by the first person, enemy, or ally. Rejuvenating Dash : Dash toward your traveling direction and lightly heal yourself.

: Dash toward your traveling direction and lightly heal yourself. Life Grip : Pull an ally to your location, protecting them as they travel.

: Pull an ally to your location, protecting them as they travel. Passive - Parting Gift : On death, drop a gift that heals the first person, enemy, or ally, to pick it up.

: On death, drop a gift that heals the first person, enemy, or ally, to pick it up. Ultimate - Tree of Life: Place a tree that instantly heals allies upon sprouting and continues healing periodically as it lives.

This is all there is to know about Lifeweaver at the moment. He is the first Thai Hero to be added to the game, and his abilities expand beyond the average Support Character. However, it is yet to be seen how the upcoming hero will impact Overwatch 2's current meta.

