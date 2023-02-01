All hero changes for Ramattra in Overwatch 2 Season 3

With an eventful Season 2 closing in on its end, Overwatch 2 will soon welcome a new competitive frame, bringing a sea of in-game changes to the hero shooter. For starters, popular hero Ramattra is set to receive multiple tweaks, including nerfs, to his powers.

Blizzard recently shared how the character's initial release had a great impact on the meta and attracted positive feedback. While an initial buff for his kit was deployed to reach design goals, the team revealed that the tank hero is presently overpowered due to his Ultimate.

Considering community feedback and research, Blizzard is set to add influential nerfs to Ramattra's Ultimate ability, ridding Overwatch 2 of unhealthy difficult-to-counter scenarios surrounding the dual-form tank hero.

Ramattra is set to receive a much-needed power-deducting change to his Ultimate in Overwatch 2

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OWCavalry



Annihilation will now tick down slower when enemies are in its range and will have a 20 Second cap Here are the changes to Ramattra's Ultimate in Season 3Annihilation will now tick down slower when enemies are in its range and will have a 20 Second cap Here are the changes to Ramattra's Ultimate in Season 3 🔮Annihilation will now tick down slower when enemies are in its range and will have a 20 Second cap ⌛️ https://t.co/agAwzdSINc

As part of its latest blog post, Blizzard spoke about a small yet influential Ramattra change that Season 3 is set to bring to Overwatch 2. As a result of the change, Annihilation's timer will now slowly tick down if enemies are in it and feature a time cap of 20 seconds.

Presently, the timer pauses if an enemy is within range of Ramattra's Ultimate ability. With this rule in place, players can make the damage-dealing energy swarm last for a very long time by aggressively pushing enemies and keeping them within range.

Blizzard explained:

"While an ultimate lasting as long as enemies are in it is very exciting, it can lead to some unhealthy gameplay scenarios. We want Ramattra to feel imposing and intimidating but not feel hopeless to fight against."

The developer believes that the upcoming changes will reduce the unhealthy impact that Ramattra's Ultimate may have on the game, thus ensuring balance.

The "tempo tank" hero was added to the roster in Season 2, which began in December last year. However, the development team noticed some weaknesses in his kit right after his launch.

Taking community feedback into account, Blizzard added buffs to Rammattra through a patch, which was deployed a week after his release. The buffs included a boost to his speed and armor while in Nemesis form and a decreased cooldown to his Void Barrier.

The mid-season buff peaked Ramattra's viability in Overwatch 2 right before his launch in competitive play. He quickly became one of the most powerful tank heroes — a desirable upgrade from his launch state.

Unfortunately, Ramattra slowly became a difficult-to-counter tank hero in Overwatch 2, leading to Blizzard discussing further changes to his kit for Season 3. This time, however, he will be getting an impactful nerf in his Ultimate to balance his kit.

