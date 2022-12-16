All hero changes in the Overwatch 2 Season 2 December 15 patch

Overwatch 2 is a team-based first-person shooter developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. The game is the sequel to the popular original game, Overwatch, and features new heroes, maps, and game modes. In Overwatch 2, players can play as one of several different heroes, each with unique abilities and playstyle.

On December 15th, Overwatch 2 released its Season 2 patch, which included several hero changes to balance the game and provide players with new options. This article will take a detailed look at all the hero changes made in the patch.

All updates to the Overwatch 2 roster

Starting with the tank heroes, we have Doomfist, who has received many changes to his abilities. Doomfist's Rocket Punch, which allows him to launch himself at an enemy and deal damage upon impact, now has a longer cooldown, increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

This update means players will have to be more strategic in using the ability, as they will have fewer opportunities to use it in a given match. The minimum damage required to empower Rocket Punch has also increased from 80 to 100, implying that players must land more damaging attacks before using the ability to its full potential.

Additionally, the temporary health gain per target hit with abilities has decreased from 40 to 35 health. This decrease means Doomfist players will need to be more careful when using their abilities, as they will not receive as much temporary health in return.

Next, we have Orisa, who received changes to her Terra Surge ability and Augmented Fusion Driver. Terra Surge, which allows Orisa to release a burst of energy that damages and slows enemies, now pierces through barriers upon impact.

These changes mean that Orisa players can use the ability to damage enemies behind barriers, making her a more effective hero in certain situations. The damage fall-off range for Orisa's Augmented Fusion Driver has also been increased from 15 to 25 meters. This growth in range implies that the ability will deal less damage to enemies farther away but will still be effective at close range.

Ramattra, another tank hero in Overwatch 2, received some changes to her Nemesis Form and Void Barrier abilities. The Nemesis Form, which allows Ramattra to transform into a more potent form with increased armor and damage, now has a faster movement speed and a higher armor bonus.

The new statistics should make Ramattra more effective in close-quarters combat, as she can move more quickly and do more damage. The cooldown for Ramattra's Void Barrier ability in Omnic Form has also been reduced from 15 to 13 seconds. This reduction means players can use the ability more frequently, allowing them to protect themselves and their allies more effectively.

In the damage category in Overwatch 2, we have Sojourn, who received some changes to her Railgun, Disruptor Shot, and Power Slide abilities. Sojourn's Railgun, which allows her to fire a powerful shot that deals severe damage, has increased its spread by 28%. Increased spread means the shot will be less accurate at long range but very effective at close range.

Sojourn's Disruptor Shot, which slows enemies and destroys their projectiles, no longer slows enemy movement, which means the ability will still be effective at destroying projectiles but will not have as much utility in slowing enemies.

The cooldown for Sojourn's Power Slide ability has also been increased from 6 to 7 seconds. This increase means players will have to be more careful in using the ability, as they will have fewer opportunities to use it in a given match.

Tracer, another damage hero, received a change to her Pulse Pistols ability. The damage dealt by Pulse Pistols has been reduced from 6 to 5.5, which points to the fact that Tracer will deal slightly less damage with her primary weapon but will still be a formidable hero on the battlefield.

On the support side in Overwatch 2, we have Ana, who has received some changes to her Biotic Rifle and Biotic Grenade abilities. Ana's Biotic Rifle, which allows her to deal damage or heal allies, now deals more damage and healing, increased from 70 to 75. Therefore, Ana should become a more effective hero in supporting and damaging roles.

The duration of Ana's Biotic Grenade, which allows her to heal allies and damage enemies, has also been increased from 3 to 4 seconds. Thus, this ability will have a longer duration, allowing Ana to heal more allies or damage enemies over time.

The final hero in Overwatch 2 to receive changes in the patch is Kiriko, a support hero. Kiriko's Protection Suzu ability, which creates a shield that protects allies and absorbs incoming damage, now has a shorter invulnerability duration. It has been reduced from 1 to 0.85 seconds, meaning the shield will provide less invulnerability to allies but will still be effective at absorbing incoming damage.

Overall, the Season 2 patch for Overwatch 2 has made some changes to the hero roster to balance the game and provide players with new options.

These changes may shift the balance of certain heroes and their roles in the game and will likely affect the competitive scene in the coming weeks and months. It will be interesting to see how the community receives these changes and how they impact how Overwatch 2 is played.

