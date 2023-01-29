"We will be implementing some changes in S3": Overwatch 2 Game Director talks about potential changes to ranked system

Overwatch 2 has frequently received updates introducing new Hero changes and other tweaks now and then. The official Blizzard news page for Overwatch recently posted a blog post by Aaron Keller, who is also known for being the Game Director for the title.

The blog discusses potential changes that will likely make their way to the title in the upcoming Season of Overwatch 2. One of the leading issues fans have complained about is the matchmaking system for the title. Since the ranked system is still unclear to most of the community, the developers look forward to overhauling certain parts to bring more clarity:

"We will be implementing some changes in S3"

As Season 2 nears its end, readers will be happy to learn about the general direction of the title led by the development team.

Overwatch 2 Game Director mentions potential changes coming to the ranked system of the title

Aaron Keller mentioned in the blog post that it would highlight a few critical topics fans have been curious about. The post starts with ranked mode and how it currently lacks clarity as most players fail to grasp the criteria of the game mode.

He said:

"The new Ranked mode suffered from poor comprehension."

He justifies this statement by mentioning all players' confusion while trying to understand their actual rank and how that number translates to their very own skill level. Moreover, a skill rating can quite easily cause a disparity between friends and players who cannot form groups.

He also went on to explain the crucial problem of the negative impression that a matchmaker receives when players with different skill levels are put together in a match. Despite their skill levels being similar, the disparity in rank matchmaking rating (MMR) causes a problem.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 aims to fix these issues as the developer also clearly states that there will be more changes coming to the title regarding this in Season 4 as well. He continued his statement by saying:

"All aimed at creating more clarity in the system"

Based on the developer's statement, Overwatch 2 fans can hope for a ranked system that will focus more on the player's progression and bring more clarity.

He ended the statement by saying:

"More details on short-term changes and long-term vision will be coming soon."

This likely means that the developers are looking forward to releasing more of these blogs that will include topics about upcoming changes coming to the title. As Overwatch 2 requires specific tweaks around its ranked matchmaking system, it is no surprise that fans have been curious to see the development team's point of view.

Overwatch 2 Game Director talks about unfair Ultimate cost and other balancing changes for competitive play

Many players have also complained about the unfair Ultimate charges that players get upon transitioning to a different Hero mid-match. This makes the gameplay a bit unfair, as some Heroes are quicker to regain their Ultimate meters than others.

Aaron Keller mentioned that there would be changes to the Ultimate cost in Season 3.

He said:

"We’ll be lowering the ult refund when swapping heroes to 25% as part of this tuning pass"

This massive change for the Ultimate cost will make the competitive experience much more balanced when playing against specific Heroes.

The blog's conclusion mentions the discussion of one-shot and frustrating mechanics between the development team. Keller stated that this is an ongoing discussion, with many vital points addressing these mechanics.

The development team has been listening to the community as they have been trying to push constant updates to make all the required changes. Overwatch 2 Season 3 can be expected to be a more balanced update as Blizzard has claimed so many tweaks coming to the ranked system of the title.

