Overwatch 2 to introduce potential Reinhardt buffs in Season 3

A new Overwatch 2 development claims that the popular tank hero, Reinhardt, is set to receive buffs soon. With Ramattra's introduction to the shooter in Season 2, several fans shared concerns over the aged German champion having lost his superiority on the battlefield, and Season 3 is expected to fix the same.

On January 24, Alec Dawson, the Lead Hero Designer for Overwatch 2, revealed that the team will be adding changes to Fire Strike, one of Reinhardt's iconic abilities, in Season 3. It is also the only ranged utility he has, and hence, carries immense significance on the battlefield.

In addition to Reinhardt buffs, Blizzard is preparing to add more hero changes to the game in Season 3. Players can expect to see their favorite characters receive tweaks to help balance the tank meta once and for all.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 may help Reinhardt become a more viable tank hero in ranged encounters

Reinhardt's kit is heavily based on melee, which leads to him requiring more support from his squad than other tank heroes. However, his close-ranged utilities, when coupled with aggressive playstyles and proper team support, are powerful enough to counter most tank heroes, even those with ranged abilities.

Reinhardt's most distinct feature is his signature Rocket Hammer, which lets him deal heavy damage to opponents from close range. He can also pull out a broad damage-absorbing shield, that not only lets him provide cover, but also plays a significant role in nurturing aggressive strategies.

Reinhardt's only ranged utility, Fire Strike, lets him equip his Rocket Hammer to fire a flaming projectile that can pierce any damageable entity in the hero shooter. As per Dawson's claim, it will receive a few encouraging changes in Season 3, which may improve its viability as a ranged ability in the game.

That said, the developers are required to add additional character changes to balance Overwatch 2's tank hero meta, which seems to be haywire at present.

Ramattra, with his unique combat style, can currently be regarded as the most powerful tank hero in Overwatch 2. After his post-launch buff, not only is he a fatal counter to Reinhardt, but can also defeat other tank heroes with ease, while hardly taking any damage due to his Block and Void Barrier abilities.

For example, in its present state, Ramattra's Pummel ability in Nemesis form can easily counter Reinhardt's Barrier Field, which is an extremely important utility for the aged hero to pull through his usual close-ranged playstyle. However, Reinhardt's abilities in Overwatch 2 aren't as effective against Ramattra's defense.

From the looks of it, the latter's unfair dominance over other tank heroes shouldn't last long as Blizzard is reportedly set to nerf his barrier abilities in Overwatch 2 Season 3.

