Overwatch 2 Tank tier list (2023): All Heroes ranked from best to worst

Overwatch 2 has quickly risen to the top of the list of online multiplayers since its release in October 2022. Blizzard has been generous with regularly releasing fresh and exciting content that has pleased the community. With Season 2, the developers introduced a brand new Tank Hero, along with a map.

Currently, the Hero-based shooter consists of a total of 11 Tanks, each with their unique abilities. As an essential class in the game, they must be used in a position where they can assist their team by taking and dealing damage.

All Overwatch 2 Tank Heroes, ranked

With the recent updates, Overwatch 2 has seen a slight shift in the meta. This includes changes in essential roles such as the Tanks in the game. Readers can go through the article to see the current standings of each and every Tank Hero in in the FPS title.

S-Tier

Ramattra

The Hero from Nepal has earned its spot on S-Tier with Season 2. His ability to change forms is an exceptional tool to have, especially during intense battles. Ramattra is capable of causing range damage with his Omnic Form's Void Barrier.

Meanwhile, Pummel in his Nemesis Form is a great offensive tool. His Void Accelerator in Omnic Form is also a great weapon to have as it can deal adequate damage to an enemy.

Sigma

The Tank Hero from the Netherlands is also a worthy S-Tier character. Sigma's kit is extremely powerful as he has tools like the Hyperspheres that can launch charges that implode after a set duration. His offensive abilities easily make him an S-Tier Hero.

Other powers like Accretion can also be used to deal huge amounts of damage to enemies in Overwatch 2.

Reinhardt

One of the original Tank Heroes from the prequel, Reinhardt is an extremely strong pick for all Overwatch 2 compositions. His Rocket Hammer can devour enemies with large amounts of melee damage at close range.

He also possesses abilities like Charge to smash into an enemy. Players often pair their Barrier Fields with an offensive Hero to deal enormous damage to the enemy team. His kit possesses abilities that makes him an S-Tier Hero.

A-tier

Orisa

Orisa can be considered a flexible character who is exceptionally good at holding her ground, which easily makes the African Tank an A-Tier Hero. She fires a weapon with unlimited bullets that deals a lot of damage at close range.

Her Javelin Spin is also a force to be reckoned with as it can push enemies back while increasing her speed.

Roadhog

A Hero with a rather unique character design, Roadhog can be used in a variety of ways to deal damage to the enemy in Overwatch 2. It is a tool for pure destruction at the hands of a worthy Tank player.

His Scrap Gun is a great short-range weapon that can be paired with the Chain Hook to drag an enemy. He is also one of the few characters who can heal himself in Overwatch 2. Apart from his huge hitbox, Roadhog's abilities keep him on the A-Tier.

D.Va

One of the most popular Tank Heroes from Overwatch is still a great character to play even after the nerfs. D.Va is an extremely flexible Hero considering she gets a second life with her ejection.

Her Boosters allow her to traverse through the map with ease. Moreover, she can absorb a lot of damage to defend her team with her Defense Matrix. She would have been an S-Tier Tank Hero but after the recent nerfs, her kit is a bit inferior than before. Hence, she gets a spot in the A-Tier.

Zarya

Zarya is undoubtedly one of the best Tank Heroes in Overwatch 2. Her primary weapon, the Particle Cannon, is a great tool to pick short-range fights. She can also protect herself from enemy damage with the Particle Barrier.

That being said, she also excels at protecting her teammates with the Projected Barrier. She easily takes a spot among the other A-Tier Heroes for her flexible kit and abilities.

B-Tier

Winston

The beloved Tank Hero from the prequel is still a decent pick in Overwatch 2. Winston's Tesla Canon is a pretty powerful weapon when it comes to shocking enemies in close-range. As a Tank, his Barrier Projector ability can be used perfectly to help the team.

He can also leap into distance with his Jump Pack, which makes his traversal easier. Primal Rage Ultimate can boost his health and help him jump on enemies. Unfortunately, Winston's kit limits him while being aggressive all the time as his large hit box can be an easy target once his barriers run out. Considering all his downsides, he can be put in the B-Tier.

Doomfist

While not being the primary choice for every player, Doomfist can be a reliable Tank when put under a proper Hero lineup. His Hand Cannon is a great tool to keep enemies at bay. Players can also utilize their Rocket Punch to thrust into an enemy in Overwatch 2.

His Seismic Slam also deals damage to enemies nearby, but it's quite easy to counter. Players can utilize their Meteor Strike at the correct time to deal a lot of damage. He still stands as a B-Tier Hero as his abilities are much inferior compared to the likes of D.Va and Zarya, who are better at offense.

C-Tier

Wrecking Ball

Starting with C-Tier, Wrecking Ball quickly takes the top spot under this tier as his kit is extremely limiting under most circumstances. Despite having a huge health pool, the rodent can be shot down with most Heroes' abilites. His Quad Cannons do not deal a lot of damage and have a fairly slow fire rate.

Wrecking Ball's Grappling Claw is not a great tool and is a gimmick. His Roll is the only thing that helps him traversing, but apart from that his kit is way inferior compared to other Tanks.

Junker Queen

Being one of the new Heroes who was introduced to the roster with Overwatch 2, Junker Queen still stands pretty weak. Her kit can quite easily be replaced with other Tank Heroes who offer better outcomes. As a result, she's taking up a spot in the C-Tier for now.

Her Scattergun is a simple shotgun that needs to be reloaded after a few shots. She does not offer any barrier abilities either. Adrenaline Rush is the healing ability that she can use, but at the cost of damaging an enemy.

Players can bookmark this article to have a basic understanding of all the Tank Heroes in Overwatch 2. That being said, this ranking might probably change in the future as Blizzard often makes changes to the Heroes' stats.

