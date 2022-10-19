How to counter Orisa in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 features all the heroes and maps from its prequel, Overwatch, which came out in 2016. Blizzard plans to continue the legacy of its older title with the new release as it has gained massive traction in the esports scene and has developed its own community of fans and players.

Overwatch 2 has three primary classes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Orisa is one of the heroes who has been carried over to Blizzard’s latest with a few tweaks and touches in order for it to better fit into the new environment. The hero belongs to the Tank class and is one of the most preferred characters in the class.

She has a total of four abilities that makes her one of the hardest-to-counter heroes in the entire game.

Overwatch 2 Orisa counter picks

Overwatch 2 features all the heroes from Overwatch, and Blizzard has brought about some balance changes for almost all heroes that affect the team composition meta. The game transitioned from 6v6 to a more standard 5v5 format that is popular in different shooter games.

Orisa is a highly compatible tank hero with almost all damage and support heroes considering the versatility of her abilities. The hero is capable of being the primary and only tank in certain scenarios.

Orisa’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Orisa uses a fusion weapon as the primary weapon and utilizes a javelin in two of her abilities. Here is a list of her abilities with a short description.

Augmented Fusion Driver (Primary fire): Automatic heat-based weapon which deals more damage at close range.

Automatic heat-based weapon which deals more damage at close range. Energy Javelin (Secondary fire): Launches a javelin toward the enemy knocking them back and stuns the enemy if they hit a wall.

Launches a javelin toward the enemy knocking them back and stuns the enemy if they hit a wall. Fortify (L-Shift): Increases health temporarily, decreases heat of weapon, decreases incoming damage, and becomes unstoppable for a short duration.

Increases health temporarily, decreases heat of weapon, decreases incoming damage, and becomes unstoppable for a short duration. Javelin Spin (E): Spins the Javelin in front that blocks all incoming projectiles and melee attacks. Increases forward movement speed.

Spins the Javelin in front that blocks all incoming projectiles and melee attacks. Increases forward movement speed. Terra Surge (Ultimate): Channeling ability that anchors enemies in the effective range while gaining effects of Fortify. Press the ability keybind again to release the surge damage early.

Orisa Counters

Orisa is inherently hard to kill and pushed into a corner but can be countered with very specific hero picks in Overwatch 2. Here is a list of all the heroes who can counter and take down this heavy tank.

Winston

Zenyatta

Junkrat

Reaper

Winston is a strong diving character who can quickly close the distance between himself and the enemy with his leap ability. Orisa could easily win a head-on 1v1 against Winston, so it is important to utilize her movement disadvantage and chip damage slowly from the back line to cripple her defenses.

Zenyatta can quickly and continuously cast his Orbs of Discord on Orisa, which counters the effects of Fortify and makes her take more incoming damage as a result. Zenyatta can maintain a comfortable range away from Orisa and inflict damage repeatedly.

Junkrat is a quick and easy pick to counter any tank hero. He can spam his grenades from medium range and remove major chunks of Orisa’s health. He can also place spike traps to immobilize Orisa, which makes it easy for the entire team to group up and take her down.

Reaper is a tank killer at close ranges with great evasion abilities. He can teleport behind Orisa and take the player by surprise while dealing with huge damage with his signature dual shotguns. The bigger the targets are, the easier it is for Reaper to land all the shots, especially with his ultimate ability.

This concludes the major counters for Orisa in Overwatch 2 that players can play and the heroes Orisa players should be wary of while playing a match. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more hero counters and hero mastery guides.

